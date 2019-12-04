Sales top $200,000 on opening day for Michigan marijuana
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Marijuana sales totaled more than $200,000 on the first day of business at a handful of Michigan shops.
Adults 21 and older can buy marijuana. Doors opened Sunday at shops in Ann Arbor, and more will follow in other communities.
The Detroit News reported that the state will collect $36,000 in taxes from opening day sales. The newspaper cited statistics from the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
More than 1,400 of Michigan's nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren't allowing pot shops. Detroit has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31. The city has many medical marijuana shops.
Illinois starts recreational sales in January.
Trial starts for Michigan lawmaker accused in vote scheme
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A lobbyist says she was shocked and angry to receive a text message from a Michigan lawmaker who is charged with trying to get campaign cash for certain votes.
The trial of state Rep. Larry Inman began Tuesday in Grand Rapids federal court.
The Republican from northern Michigan is accused of urging union officials in 2018 to round up $30,000 in campaign contributions per legislator to protect a law that set higher wages on state-financed construction projects. But defense attorney Chris Cooke told jurors there was no "quid pro quo."
Lisa Canada of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights says she went to authorities after Inman told her to increase campaign donations to 12 lawmakers. The text ended with Inman saying, "we never had this discussion."
Court rejects Nestle plan for bottled water pump building
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals sided against a Nestle water bottling company Tuesday in a dispute over a pumping facility needed for a significant expansion of its operation.
A three-judge panel unanimously overruled a circuit judge who had granted Nestle Waters North America's request to put the booster pumping structure in an area zoned for agricultural uses.
Nestle said it was disappointed with the court ruling and would "evaluate our possible next steps in the legal process."
The company has long been a target of environmental groups that oppose its pumping of groundwater in rural Osceola County for bottling with the Ice Mountain label. They contend it lowers water levels in streams and rivers, while the company says it does no harm.
Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality granted a permit last year for Nestle to boost its withdrawal rate from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute. That decision is on appeal before an administrative law judge.
To support the higher volume, Nestle wants to install a booster pump station along the pipeline that carries the water from its well to Evart, where it is loaded into tanker trucks and hauled to a bottling plant in Stanwood.
Disgraced former judge pleads guilty to perjury
BRIGHTON (AP) — A southeastern Michigan judge who was removed from office for ethics violations has pleaded guilty to perjury during her divorce case.
The Attorney General's Office said two charges were dropped as part of a deal Tuesday with Theresa Brennan. She was a judge in Livingston County for 14 years until she was removed in June by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Brennan was accused of lying during a deposition about erasing data from her iPhone shortly after her husband filed for divorce in 2016. She will get her sentence on Jan. 17.
Brennan and her attorney declined to comment outside court.
Separately, Brennan was accused of many ethics violations in how she ran her office as well as for a relationship with a state police detective during a murder trial. Jerome Kowalski has been granted a new trial.
State trooper gets jail for assaulting female colleague
CARO (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting a female colleague while on duty.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that Adam Mullin, 25, has already served 149 days of his sentence. He also was given three years of probation at his sentencing on Monday.
A jury in October convicted Mullin — who was assigned to the state police post in Caro — of obstruction of justice, obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence, and assault and battery.
The state has moved to permanently revoke his law enforcement certification and terminate his employment. He has been on unpaid suspension since his arrest.
Legislature sends Whitmer bill to lift ban on deer baiting
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's Republican-led Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would lift a state ban on using bait to hunt deer, but it faces a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Baiting deer and elk is prohibited throughout the entire Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula under a ban that was initially approved by the state Natural Resources Commission in 2018.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says baiting and feeding that concentrates animals beyond their normal movement patterns increases the likelihood of disease transmission. Republicans disagree and say the ban is driving hunters away, hurting efforts to control deer overpopulation.
The legislation won final House passage Tuesday.
Whitmer says the baiting ban should stay intact to continue curbing diseases.
Lansing man dies 6 weeks after being hit by school bus
LANSING (AP) — Lansing police said a 60-year-old man has died six weeks after he was struck by a school bus while crossing a city street.
Police said Dennis Palomo died last Friday. He was critically injured Oct. 21 when he was struck by a Lansing school district bus along a street near the Capital Region International Airport.
Lansing police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said children were on the bus at the time of the crash but none were injured.
Merritt said witnesses told police the bus driver did not stop after the crash.
The driver is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Merritt said they will be taken to the prosecutor's office for review soon.
