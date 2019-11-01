Judge upholds law allowing Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel
LANSING — A Michigan judge has handed a victory to a company seeking to build a tunnel that would house a Great Lakes oil pipeline.
Judge Michael Kelly of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Thursday that the state Legislature did not violate the Michigan Constitution last year by approving a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc.
The agreement calls for shutting down Enbridge's Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, a channel linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. A replacement pipeline would run through a tunnel to be constructed beneath the lake bottom.
Attorney General Dana Nessel contends the 2018 law authorizing the deal was unconstitutional because it went beyond what was reflected in its title.
Kelly disagreed, saying the title adequately reflected the law's intentions.
Charlotte woman named in arrest warrant for overdue library books
CHARLOTTE (AP) — A mid-Michigan woman was seeking a job promotion, but learned she was named in a warrant for failing to return books to her local library.
The Lansing State Journal reported Thursday that Mindy Jones' boss was doing a background check when he came across the misdemeanor warrant. Jones, 27, told the newspaper "this is kind of extreme for two library books."
Jones said "Where the Sidewalk Ends" and the "Night" trilogy were checked out in 2017. She returned them six months ago after learning she couldn't use a library printer because they were overdue.
The warrant was issued two years ago, but Jones said she learned about it Tuesday. She faces up to 93 days in jail or a $500 fine.
Charlotte Community Library Financial Services Director Marlena Arras said people are notified about overdue books before fines are turned over authorities.
It was not clear if Jones received the promotion.
Detroit man exonerated in rape sues Michigan, seeking $81K
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man exonerated this year in a 1997 rape is suing the state under Michigan's wrongful imprisonment law.
James Chad-Lewis Clay's lawsuit filed in Michigan's Court of Claims seeks $81,372 and blames Detroit officials for failing to test rape kits in a timely manner.
Clay spent 19 months in prison before being freed in July after reporting by the Detroit Free Press raised doubts about the case.
Clay was convicted in 2017 of raping a teenager in 1997 and sentenced to 25 years based on DNA rape kit evidence that had languished in storage. He was freed after it emerged he'd had an intimate relationship with the now 37-year-old woman when they were teenagers, around the time she said an armed man raped her. A judge later dismissed the case.
State to begin accepting recreational marijuana applications
GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM-TV) — The doors are open today for entrepreneurs to apply for a state license to operate a recreational marijuana business.
Many licenses require business owners to already be a licensed medical marijuana operator, but there are a few options for those new to the industry.
"It's not unlikely that somewhere in Michigan we will probably begin to see adults use marijuana establishments, whether they're growers, processors or retailers probably in the early months of 2020," said Warner Norcross & Judd LLP senior counsel Robert Hendricks.
But it probably won't be in Grand Rapids anytime soon. While the city is allowing recreational weed, they're taking a cautious approach.
"They essentially said, 'We intend to allow adult recreational facilities in our jurisdiction, but we need six months to plan for that,' and so the details of the ordinance haven't even come out," Hendricks said.
There are roughly 1,700 cities, townships and municipalities in Michigan.
"Over a thousand of those 1,700 had opted out," Hendricks said. "Many because they simply wanted to see what this was going to look like as the regulator began integrating medical and adult recreational licenses.
Hendricks thinks there will be a number of applications submitted to the state over the next couple of days and he thinks processing those applications will be fairly quick.
