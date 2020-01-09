Ottawa County dad denies being complicit in autistic son's death
JENISON (AP) — A West Michigan college professor whose severely autistic 16-year-old son drowned in an icy backyard pool last March says the authorities treated him unfairly by charging him in his son's death.
Timothy Koets, who is scheduled to stand trial in March in the drowning of Samuel Koets, on Tuesday told the television program "Inside Edition" that he is being unjustly portrayed as an uncaring father who neglected to look after his son.
"I just can't believe it. I mean, 16 years, we cared for that boy, and to have the prosecutor treat me this way is very, very hurtful to me," said Koets, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and could face up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted.
Authorities said Timothy and Michelle Koets would restrain Samuel's arms to prevent him from harming himself or others, and the boy's basement bedroom was bare and in deplorable condition. Several police officers, paramedics and child services workers noted in court that they visited the Koets' home on multiple occasions before he died.
When investigators found Samuel face-down in the pool behind the family's home in Georgetown Township, his arms were bound, authorities said. Timothy Koets had left him outside when he went to work at the school and knew Samuel had gotten into the pool because his 13-year-old daughter texted him a photo of Samuel standing in the water.
Koets said he woke his wife before leaving for work that day so that she could watch Samuel. Michelle Koets, who had worked a night shift as a registered nurse, confirmed that he did alert her before heading out.
"Tim woke me up and I fell back asleep. Tim thought I was up to supervise Sam so he could go back to work. He would never leave Sam unattended," she told the news broadcast.
The couple's daughter then shook her mother awake and Michelle Koets sprinted to get her son out of the pool. However, Samuel Koets already had gone under and couldn't be resuscitated despite attempts by arriving rescuers.
'Remote' pharmacies bill approved by state Legislature
LANSING (AP) — People could pick up prescriptions at Michigan pharmacies that are not staffed by an on-site pharmacist under a bill that cleared the Legislature on Wednesday and will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.
The measure would allow for "remote" pharmacies, which proponents support as a way to expand access to pharmacy services and improve health outcomes in rural and underserved areas. Pharmacists at "parent" pharmacies could use a real-time audio and video link to review a prescription before it is dispensed by pharmacy technicians.
The bill won final approval on a 32-5 vote in the Republican-led Senate, with some Democrats opposed.
Michigan would become the 24th state to allow remote pharmacies, joining nearby Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, according to an analysis of the bill.
The legislation is backed by major drug distributor Cardinal Health, the Michigan Pharmacists Association, hospitals and other health groups.
A remote pharmacy generally could not be located within 10 miles of a regular pharmacy, unless it got a waiver from regulators. A pharmacist could be designated as the pharmacist in charge at three pharmacies, including two he or she could supervise remotely. A remote pharmacy could dispense an average of 150 prescriptions a day.
Ex-UP deputy charged in sex assault of boy, 16
MENOMINEE (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy in Michigan's southwestern Upper Peninsula has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.
Brian Helfert faces arraignment Jan. 22 on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, The EagleHerald in Marinette reported. He was arrested Monday and released after posting bond.
Documents obtained by the newspaper state the boy told Menominee city police that sexual contact occurred Nov. 10, 2019, while he was at Helfert's home.
Helfert was fired Dec. 19 from the sheriff's office where he worked as a school liaison officer and juvenile crime investigator.
Michigan Lottery contributes $1B to school fund for 1st time
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Lottery has raised more than $1 billion for public schools for the first time.
The lottery announced Wednesday that it contributed more than $1.07 billion to the school aid fund in the last fiscal year, a $129 million boost over the prior year. It was the largest one-year increase in the lottery's 47-year history and the fifth straight record-setting year.
Since the 2013-14 fiscal year, the lottery's contribution to the $13.5 billion school aid fund is up $327 million, a 44 percent increase.
The fund also is funded with sales and use taxes, income taxes, property taxes, some federal funds, as well as cigarette, liquor and other taxes.
The lottery had $3.9 billion in sales in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019; awarded more than $2.3 billion in prizes to players; and gave more than $287 million in commissions to lottery retailers.
Michigan Supreme Court gives green light to phones in courts
PONTIAC (AP) — The public can bring laptops, tablets and phones into Michigan courthouses under a groundbreaking policy announced Wednesday by the state Supreme Court.
The new rule covers the use of electronic devices in courtrooms and clerk's offices, where public documents are stored. Many elected clerks had opposed the policy during the drafting stage because it would allow people to copy records and avoid fees, a key source of revenue.
The rule change improves access and "will help make sure the doors to our courts are open to all," Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said.
The public can bring electronic devices into courtrooms to take notes, use the internet or exchange email and text messages, under the rule, which starts May 1 in circuit, district and probate courts. Photos or video, however, are prohibited unless approved by a judge.
Copies of court documents can be made as long as the "device leaves no mark or impression on the document and does not unreasonably interfere with the operation of the clerk's office," the rule states.
The rule says judges can restrict devices if the activity "is disruptive or distracting to a court proceeding."
