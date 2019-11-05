Forecast calls for continued high water in Great Lakes
DETROIT (AP) — A new forecast says Great Lakes levels are likely to remain unusually high and may set additional records.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit on Monday released its outlook for the next six months.
Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz said a wet October interrupted the usual fall drop-off of water levels.
Storms over lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
Kompoltowicz said all five Great Lakes are expected to resume their seasonal decline, but they'll remain well above normal and will be higher in January than they were at the beginning of this record-setting year. He said Huron and Michigan are likely to set monthly records in February, while Superior will come close.
Kompoltowicz said a lengthy dry spell would be required to reverse the trend.
Fees reduced, eliminated for medical marijuana users
LANSING (AP) — The state of Michigan is lowering or eliminating fees assessed on people who register to use marijuana for medical reasons.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced last week that new rules are in effect.
The application fee for a two-year registry card is now $40, down from $60. A $10 fee to update, replace or add or remove a caregiver has been eliminated. Caregivers, who supply patients with marijuana, will no longer have to pay a $25 background check processing fee.
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo said the state has worked hard to streamline the process for cardholders, not only lowering costs but making it easier for patients to apply for and receive their cards.
Bill Clinton among those honoring former Michigan congressman at funeral
DETROIT (AP) — Elected officials, religious leaders, music stars and Detroit sports heroes gathered Monday at a church to remember longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers.
Former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were among the speakers at Conyers' funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. They were joined by several current and former members of Congress.
"I'd like to thank the people of Detroit for electing him 27 times," Clinton said of Conyers, who died Oct. 27 at his Detroit home two years after resigning from Congress. "I'd like to thank you for giving him the space and support not just to represent his district but to represent people across the country and even around the world on the things we should all care about."
Known as the dean of the Congressional Black Caucus, which he helped found, Conyers became one of only six black House members when he won his first election by just 108 votes in 1964. The race was the beginning of more than 50 years of election dominance: Conyers regularly won elections with more than 80 percent of the vote.
Man who slept in dumpster is rescued from trash truck
KALAMAZOO (AP) — Police have rescued a man from a trash truck in Kalamazoo after he fell asleep in a dumpster.
The man screamed for help after the dumpster was emptied into the truck Monday. Fortunately, the trash inside the truck hadn't been compressed when the driver heard pleas for help before dawn. The man could have been killed.
Capt. Matt Huber said Kalamazoo police officers used ladders to get inside the truck. The man was removed from the confined space and then lowered to a medical crew by rope. His injuries were minor.
The operation lasted 90 minutes. It was the first operation for the Kalamazoo Tech Rescue Team, whose members are trained in ropes, trenches and confined spaces.
