Michigan reports second vaping-related death
LANSING (AP) — Michigan health officials are reporting the state's second death associated with an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it was notified Tuesday of the death of an adult man. It released no other information, citing confidentiality reasons.
Since August, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said she's "deeply saddened" to report the second death. The state is urging people not to vape until a specific cause of the lung illnesses occurring nationwide is identified.
Federal officials have identified vitamin E acetate as a culprit. Officials say the chemical compound has been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.
Berrien County requests disaster declaration due to erosion
ST. JOSEPH (WZZM-TV) — Berrien County leaders are requesting a disaster declaration due to erosion.
During a commission meeting last week, a resolution was unanimously approved for all 3,288 miles of the state's Great Lakes shorelines that are dealing with erosion.
"State and municipal governments do not have the money to address this situation," Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott said.
Scott said the next step is the county clerk forwarding the declaration to Michigan's other 82 counties for support. Scott hopes the governor will declare a disaster area and request federal funding.
So far this fall, the Lake Michigan shoreline has been battered by several strong fall storms.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Great Lakes levels are going to remain unusually high for the next six months. Typically, the water levels drop in the fall, but a wet October interrupted that.
Michigan replacing kiosks where drivers can renew plates
LANSING (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office is replacing self-service kiosks that are unreliable and hard to use.
Benson announced Wednesday that all 93 kiosks across Michigan will be replaced with more user-friendly stations by the end of January. The state also will add 57 machines at branch offices and grocery stores.
The stations let residents renew their registration if they have their license plate number and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN). A new $3.95 service fee will be assessed for each vehicle renewed at a kiosk.
Motorists can also renew their registration online, by mail or in person at branch offices.
The self-service stations will allow drivers to conduct other transactions once a computer system upgrade is completed in March 2021.
Michigan homes with tainted wells to get municipal water
TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A state grant will help connect 14 rural homes in northern Michigan to a municipal water system after their wells were found to be contaminated with potentially toxic chemicals.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Tuesday it had awarded the grant to Blair Township in Grand Traverse County.
The state is paying $74,520 of the project's cost, which totals $93,150. The township was required to match 20 percent of the state's contribution.
The residences' well water is tainted with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. Experts say high concentrations of PFAS may be harmful to human health.
Fracas after high school football game under investigation
WALLED LAKE (AP) — Authorities are investigating the actions of spectators and players that followed a Michigan high school semifinal football game.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness penalties prompted referees to stop Saturday's game between Almont and Detroit Denby with less than four minutes to go.
Cellphone video published by the Detroit Free Press shows shouting between some Denby players and spectators. The Sheriff's Office said people were spat on after the game, racial slurs allegedly were used and locker rooms were damaged.
Any findings will be forwarded to the county prosecutor.
Almont (13-0) defeated Denby (10-3) 36-8 and is scheduled to play Lansing Catholic (12-1) on Saturday in the state Division 5 finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
Man using magnet fishes WWI-era grenade from Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A magnet-wielding angler has fished a World War I-era grenade from the Grand River.
WOOD-TV reported the angler found the explosive Tuesday after dangling the magnet from a bridge in Grand Rapids.
Joseph Alexander told the television station he "thought it looked like a grenade, but not one" he'd seen before. Alexander said he posted photos of it online and people commented that it was a grenade and he should call police.
Grand Rapids police said the device is a "German Granatenwerfer" and that it will be stored until detonated safely. Sgt. John Wittkowski said since the device was so old and had been submerged for a long time, it likely was no longer very dangerous.
Alexander said magnet fishing is a hobby.
