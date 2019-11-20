Michigan issues 1st recreational marijuana licenses
ANN ARBOR (AP) — The state of Michigan has issued the first licenses to a business planning to grow and sell marijuana for recreational use.
Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands already has medical marijuana operations. It received recreational licenses Tuesday. It wants to start selling marijuana to adults age 21 and older as soon as Dec. 1.
Recreational marijuana is unlikely to be available on a widespread basis in Michigan until licensed growers can harvest the first crop, possibly in March or April.
Also getting licenses Tuesday were PSI Labs in Ann Arbor, which tests marijuana, and Real Leaf Solutions, a Kalkaska-based company that plans to organize marijuana events.
2 officers shot, wounded at Monroe apartment complex
MONROE (AP) — Two police officers were shot and wounded Tuesday as they investigated a reported assault at an apartment complex in southeastern Michigan, authorities said.
Both officers were shot in the legs as they responded at about 9 a.m. to an assault involving a man working at the complex and a resident who had a holstered handgun, Monroe Police Chief Charles McCormick said.
State police are investigating. Lt. Brian Oleksyk said there was a physical confrontation between the maintenance employee and the 40-year-old resident before police arrived.
Oleksyk said the suspect fired the first shots at the two officers, according to WTOL-TV.
Two other Monroe officers arrived and shot the suspect, who was in surgery Tuesday afternoon, Oleksyk said.
A nearby school temporarily was placed on lockdown following the shooting.
Michigan officials seek public tips in elk poaching case
VANDERBILT (AP) — Michigan conservation officers are asking the public to help track down the person who killed a bull elk in the Pigeon River State Forest.
The Department of Natural Resources says a large elk carcass was found in Otsego County, east of Vanderbilt. Officers say the animal probably was killed Saturday or Sunday. The elk's antlers included six points on one side and seven on the other.
Lt. Jim Gorno said the DNR is following up on leads.
Tipsters can contact the department's Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.
Reports can be made anonymously. Rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.
Michigan to mail redistricting panel applications to 250,000
LANSING (AP) — The state will mail 250,000 applications encouraging voters to apply to serve on a new commission responsible for drawing congressional and legislative maps.
An independent accounting firm, Rehmann, randomly selected the 250,000 registered voters Tuesday. The applications will be mailed before year's end.
The 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment creating the panel requires that at least 10,000 applications be mailed. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she decided to send 250,000 to ensure enough people respond.
Registered voters who don't receive an application in the mail are still free to apply at www.RedistrictingMichigan.org. Applications are due June 1.
The 13-member commission will start meeting in the fall of 2020 and will adopt congressional and legislative district lines in 2021.
The once-a-decade process was previously controlled by the partisan Legislature.
Ann Arbor votes to kill up to 150 deer due to overpopulation
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Ann Arbor is aiming at 150 more deer.
The City Council has approved a plan to kill deer that are living in parks and natural areas and on some private land. Nearly 400 have been killed since hunters were hired in 2016.
The Ann Arbor News said the next hunt will start in January after a 9-2 vote Monday.
A critic, City Councilman Jeff Hayner, questioned the practice and said it's a waste of $150,000. The Humane Society of Huron Valley said the hunt "further traumatizes a generation of kids already facing too much violence."
But Councilman Jack Eaton said deer "will overwhelm every natural feature" in Ann Arbor without proper management.
