Ex-GVSU professor sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A retired business management professor living in eastern Iowa has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Randall Mark Gilbert had taught at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, in the university’s Seidman College of Business.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday in a news release that Gilbert, 61, of Marion, Iowa, was sentenced Wednesday to 85 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in July 2019 to possession with intent to distribute meth near a school. Police found more than 10 grams of meth in a search of Gilbert’s home, which was within 1,000 feet of Lisbon High School, prosecutors said.
Police said that after Gilbert was arrested and released on bond, he barged into the home of a woman he believed had set him up, cut the phone line and threatened her with a knife. He then forced the woman to go with him to his house.
Pedestrian bridges planned as part of international span
DETROIT (AP) — A design has been selected for five pedestrian bridges that will traverse a Detroit freeway as part of an international bridge project that will connect the city to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, officials announced Thursday.
The spans over I-75 in southwest Detroit will be part of interchange work being completed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
The design features a curved steel arch and the pedestrian bridges will be constructed of pre-cast concrete. They are expected to improve access to neighborhoods, businesses, health care and other services on both sides of the freeway. Work is expected to be done between this year and 2024.
“This project is good for the Detroit community, our economy, and for the countless people who will use these new pedestrian bridges to get where they need to go,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
The $4.4 billion, six-lane, cable-stayed international bridge over the Detroit River is expected to open in late 2024.
Kent County deputy justified in shooting, prosecutor says
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A West Michigan sheriff’s deputy was justified in fatally shooting an armed man in November 2019, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Kent County Deputy James Davis has been cleared of any misconduct in the Nov. 24 shooting of Steven Forrest Saucier, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.
Saucier was shot at a home in Gaines Township after deputies were called there on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies said Saucier met them at the front door with a gun.
Becker determined that Deputy Elizabeth Donovan’s life was in danger when Saucier pushed her to the ground and held a .45-caliber revolver in a position that left it pointed at her. Saucier was intoxicated and belligerent, Becker said.
“One of the more powerful pieces of evidence which leads to the conclusion that this shooting is justified can be found in the statement of Deputy Donovan just after the incident happened,” Becker wrote in a report. “She told Deputy Davis, ‘You saved my life. Seriously.’”
The statement was captured on in-car police video.
Canadian man wanted in N.D. killing arrested in Michigan
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian man wanted in the killing of a man who was found fatally shot after a house fire in North Dakota has been arrested, authorities said.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested Earl Howard, 41, of Belwood, Ontario, without incident early Thursday on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario.
Howard was turned over to the Port Huron Police Department. Officers seized the vehicle he was driving and will turn it over to law enforcement officials from North Dakota.
A warrant was out for Howard’s arrest for murder in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel in Bismarck, North Dakota. Entzel was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom after authorities responded to a house fire last week.
The victim’s wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in his death.
Authorities are still unclear about the relationship between Howard and Nikki Entzel and a possible motive.
Howard is scheduled to appear at an extradition hearing Friday in Port Huron.
