Police to seek hazing-related charges for 3 football players
WARREN (AP) — Three football players at a Catholic high school in suburban Detroit should face charges after an investigation found some players were subjected to hazing involving a broomstick, police said Friday.
The investigation began last week after all-boys De La Salle Collegiate said it would forfeit a playoff game and end its football season due to hazing incidents. The school had won two consecutive state championships.
"There was a broom used, but there was no (physical) penetration. ... They held the individual down. That's as far as I'll go," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.
Police recommended charges against a pair of 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old who was 17 at the time the hazing is alleged to have happened. But a few hours later, the Macomb County prosecutor said the victim in the case doesn't want to pursue charges and has declined to speak to investigators. Eric Smith also said his office will hand the case to another prosecutor because of a conflict of interest involving a staff member.
Earlier Friday, Dwyer said he believes there are "many victims." He also said the parents of 15 boys wouldn't allow their sons to be interviewed. Some have attorneys.
"School officials cooperated even though it was very disturbing to them and something that's embarrassing to the school," Dwyer said.
Three students have been suspended.
Deficit could force closure of some Flint public schools
FLINT (AP) — Auditors have told Flint Community Schools leaders that unless changes are made the district could face a nearly $5.7 million yearly operation deficit.
Representatives of an accounting firm said during a special board meeting Thursday that the district's debt and deficit are the result of declining enrollment, MLive.com reported.
About 3,750 students attend Flint Community Schools. In 2018, enrollment was roughly 4,500 students. Flint schools had 47,000 students in 1968.
A plan presented to the board Thursday by Superintendent Derek Lopez calls for closing four of the 12 district buildings and restructuring four others. That would decrease transportation, security, maintenance, administrative and other costs.
Lopez said the district plans to present an enhanced deficit elimination plan at next week's board meeting.
Michigan executes search warrant on Detroit's IT office
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's attorney general has executed a search warrant on the city of Detroit's information technology office.
A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, Dan Olsen, confirmed the search warrant Friday to the Detroit Free Press, but he could not say what was taken or give details about an investigation.
City Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia said the city is "cooperating fully with the attorney general's investigation."
Last month, Detroit's inspector general said a group called Make Your Date enjoyed special treatment from City Hall and that Mayor Mike Duggan's chief of staff Alexis Wiley ordered the deletion of emails related to the nonprofit prenatal health program. Duggan said the order to delete emails was a "mistake in judgment" by Wiley to protect junior staffers from possible records requests by a Duggan critic.
Michigan man charged in 2004 rape of Tennessee woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Michigan man has been charged in the rape of a Tennessee woman 15 years ago.
Shelby County prosecutors said Friday that Ferlin Scott, 62, is being held in jail after he was taken into custody last week. Scott is a former resident of Memphis, Tennessee. His last known address was in Detroit.
Investigators say that a woman who was walking in a Memphis neighborhood was abducted and raped by a man with a pocket knife in August 2004.
DNA evidence from the attack was tested in 2014. Investigators say the profile matched Scott's DNA. Prosecutors say the victim identified Scott from a photographic lineup.
Online records do not show if Scott has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.