State sprays 14 counties to combat mosquito virus
LANSING (AP) — Aerial organic pesticide spraying has been completed in 14 counties in Michigan's Lower Peninsula to combat eastern equine encephalitis, a rare mosquito-borne virus.
Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that the treatment covered more than 557,000 acres.
Four of 10 people confirmed to have the virus in Michigan have died. Several dozen cases have been confirmed in horses and other animals.
State and local officials continue to urge residents to take precautions such as avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn, applying insect repellants, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants. Mosquitoes generally do not die until the first hard frost.
Other states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have recently done similar aerial spraying.
Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in northern Michigan
MANISTEE (AP) — Michigan officials say a bald eagle was euthanized after being shot by hunters in Manistee County who said they mistook it for a goose.
The Department of Natural Resources said local fishing guides saw the shooting Saturday in a wooded area on the Manistee River and called the agency's poaching hotline.
The 2-year-old female was taken to Wings of Wonder, a raptor rehabilitation facility in Leelanau County. Staffers determined both of her wings were too badly damaged for surgery to succeed.
Conservation officers and a sheriff's deputy confronted the two hunters, ages 53 and 24, who were from New Boston near Detroit. They admitted shooting the eagle.
The DNR said Tuesday it will submit a report to the county prosecutor's office, which will decide whether to file charges.
New Mexico teen may face adult charges in Michigan man's death
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking to charge a Santa Fe, New Mexico, teen with murder a year after his arrest in a Michigan man's shooting death.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that the district attorney's office filed a petition last month to pursue adult charges including second-degree murder against the now 18-year-old.
Police said 64-year-old Richard Milan of Kalamazoo and his wife stopped in Santa Fe in September 2018 during a cross-country road trip. Milan was walking the couple's dog when he got into an argument with a group of young people that escalated into a shooting.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against the suspect last November, citing insufficient evidence.
Stephen Aarons, the teen's attorney, has said his client was just a bystander.
Motorist crashes, dies after deer knocked into windshield
RAY TWP. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman has died in southeastern Michigan after a deer struck by another vehicle crashed through the windshield of a car she was driving.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a Chevy Captiva hit the deer at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on a road in Ray Township, north of Detroit.
The deer was thrown into oncoming traffic and smashed into the passenger side of a vehicle, which veered from the roadway and struck a tree. Erika Ladas of Capac was injured in the crash and later died at a hospital. Ladas had worked as a dispatcher for the Sheriff's Office since January.
The 40-year-old driver of the Chevy was not injured.
The crash was under investigation.
