State lawmaker quits race to unseat West Michigan congressman
GREENVILLE (AP) — Republican state Rep. Jim Lower has ended his campaign for a Grand Rapids-area congressional seat, citing fundraising challenges and family concerns.
Lower jumped in the race in May after Republican Rep. Justin Amash accused President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct. Amash later became an independent.
Lower’s departure leaves six Republicans in the primary field, including state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, businessman Joel Langlois, Peter Meijer — whose family built the Meijer chain of grocery and general merchandise stores — and Tom Norton.
Lower said late Tuesday that changes in his family would have made serving in Washington very difficult. He also said wealthy candidates entered the Republican primary, making it tougher for him to compete financially.
Lower said he won’t seek re-election to a third term in the state House.
Coast Guardsman from West Mich. charged with murder freed from brig
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard seaman accused of killing a friend during a night of drinking in Alaska has been released from the brig in San Diego.
The San Diego Union-Tribune said Ethan Tucker was released Monday after the admiral overseeing his prosecution ordered a new hearing in the case.
The 21-year-old from Ludington, Michigan, is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter. Military prosecutors allege he beat 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in January and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.
Both were serving on the cutter Douglas Munro, based in Kodiak, Alaska.
During an October hearing, Tucker’s defense said videos from a witness showed that Tucker actually fought with Kelch, trying to prevent him from drunkenly taking a swim that night.
Ex-teacher gets 7-15 years for molesting male students
MASON (AP) — A former mid-Michigan fifth-grade teacher has been sentenced to 7-15 years in prison after being convicted of molesting male students that he taught.
Patrick Daley, 36, learned his punishment Wednesday after a jury last month found him guilty of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Lansing State Journal reported Daley remained silent during his sentencing hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court despite several parents of his victims urging him to admit what he had done.
Daley taught at Washington Woods Middle School in Holt for five years.
Raymond Correll, Daley’s attorney, said his client maintains his innocence.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation in May 2018 after four students told the principal that Daley had touched them inappropriately.
GVSU revives pledge for student government meetings
ALLENDALE (AP) — After a backlash, student government at Grand Valley State University is reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings.
Student Senate President Eric-John Szczepaniak said there were reports that families were reconsidering whether a son or daughter would enroll at the Michigan school. He told The Grand Rapids Press that people were also threatening to pull donations.
Szczepaniak said student leaders “want to regain the trust of all alumni and donors.” He said he’s unilaterally reinstating the pledge.
The Senate voted to scratch the pledge last week. Supporters of dropping the pledge said it was an effort to be accepting of all students, especially international students and non-Christians.
Republican State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis said eliminating the pledge was “disgusting.”
Disaster help available to Michigan farms, small businesses
LANSING (AP) — Farms and small businesses in much of Michigan are eligible for low-interest federal loans because of heavy rain and snow and unseasonably low temperatures last spring.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 43 counties as natural disaster areas, making assistance available to farms and ranches.
The move followed requests from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s congressional delegation.
The USDA is still considering whether losses in 17 other counties are extensive enough to include them in the designation.
Meanwhile, small businesses in those counties will be eligible for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The agency offers low-interest loans to help meet obligations such as debt payments and payroll that could have been handled if the disaster had not occurred.
Applications can be submitted online.
Man faces murder trial for allegedly poisoning wife’s cereal
DAVISON (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin has been ordered to trial on a murder charge.
Judge Christopher Odette on Tuesday found enough evidence to send Jason Harris to trial after a multiday hearing. The medical examiner had classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’ 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe she was poisoned at their home in Davison.
Jason Harris’ co-workers said he had been looking for a hit man. David Groshong said Harris approached him for drugs so his wife “would go to sleep and quit nagging.”
Harris has pleaded not guilty. A woman moved into his home two months after Christina’s death. Harris also collected $120,000 in life insurance payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.