West Michigan priest accused of binding teen with plastic, tape
ALLEGAN (AP) — A priest wrapped a teen boy in plastic and tape and left him in a janitor’s room for more than an hour at an Allegan County church, prosecutors alleged Thursday as they filed a charge of false imprisonment.
The alleged incident occurred in 2013. But the state attorney general’s office, citing records from the Kalamazoo Diocese, said the Rev. Brian Stanley “had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades.”
Stanley, 57, was in custody and not immediately available for comment. He appeared via video feed for a hearing in Allegan and was formally charged with unlawful imprisonment. He was being held on $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with minors as a condition of his bond.
The attorney general’s office said the incident occurred at St. Margaret Church in Otsego where Stanley had been asked by the boy’s family to counsel him. Investigators said the teen was wrapped in plastic and his mouth and eyes were covered with tape.
In a written statement, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said it was a “sexually motivated crime.”
Nessel said she’s “taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold them accountable.” But the diocese said it timely reported the incident to Otsego police in 2013. No charges were filed at the time.
The diocese said it reported “additional allegations” to Coldwater police in 2017 but no charges were filed. Stanley was placed on leave that year and remains barred from public ministry.
Consultant gets probation in prison drug program scam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A prison consultant from West Michigan has been sentenced to two years of probation for helping federal inmates lie their way into a prison drug treatment program to reduce their sentences.
Constance Moreland, of Hudsonville, Michigan, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut. She pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in May.
Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say Moreland and fellow Michigan residents Tony Pham and Samuel Copenhaver, both of Grand Rapids, helped convicts with no alcohol or drug problems get into the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which can knock up to a year off a prison sentence.
Authorities say the three consultants coached convicts to show up to prison intoxicated and fake withdrawal symptoms.
Pham and Copenhaver have pleaded not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges.
Elderly woman, daughter die after car rolls into pond
WATERFORD TWP. (AP) — Police said an 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old daughter have died after a car left in drive rolled into an Oakland County pond, trapping the disabled pair in the vehicle.
The Ford Escape was being driven by an 83-year-old man who was the spouse and father of the victims. Police in Waterford Township said he left the vehicle transmission in drive Wednesday while going into a house.
The Escape “became completely submerged with both passengers still inside,” police said. Rescuers pulled the women from the vehicle, but neither survived.
The deaths are under investigation.
Detroit Zoo to be powered entirely with wind energy by 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Zoo plans to operate entirely on wind-generated electricity by 2021.
Officials said Thursday the power will come from three new DTE Energy wind parks scheduled to go online late next year. The move will prevent emissions of as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as 8,740 acres of U.S. forests soak up in one year.
DTE is providing the wind energy under its MIGreenPower program, which helps its customers reduce their carbon output and support development of more wind and solar projects in Michigan.
Detroit Zoological Society CEO Ron Kagan said ecological sustainability is a top priority for the organization. The 125-acre zoo in Royal Oak also has permeable pavement to prevent stormwater runoff and an anaerobic digester that converts animal waste and food scraps into compost and energy.
