Michigan ban on flavored vaping products starts today
PETOSKEY (AP) — Michigan's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes began today after a judge said she's not ready to decide whether to stop it.
Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens heard arguments Tuesday about an injunction sought by an Upper Peninsula store owner. The state Attorney General's Office says the hearing will continue on Oct. 8.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored vaping products begins today. She accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Her critics say the emergency rules circumvented Michigan's typical regulatory process.
A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in West Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.
President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Freshman Democrat who called for impeachment faces challenge
DETROIT (AP) — A rookie Democratic congresswoman from Michigan whose call for President Donald Trump's impeachment helped push House leadership toward launching formal proceedings is being challenged for her seat.
Nikki Snyder, a member of the state Board of Education, announced Tuesday she plans to run as a Republican in 2020 against freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Snyder told the Detroit Free Press she doesn't support impeachment but that's not spurring her run. Snyder, a registered nurse, says she's running because of growing government debts and deficits.
In November 2018, Slotkin ousted two-term Republican Mike Bishop in southeastern Michigan's 8th Congressional District. She and six other freshman Democrats with national security backgrounds called for impeachment from the pages of The Washington Post over reports Trump had pressured Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden's son.
Man gets minimum of 20 years in Michigan crash that killed 2
ST. JOHNS (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed a mid-Michigan woman and her young son.
A Clinton County, Michigan, judge also ordered Thomas Hahn, 55, on Monday to pay more than $260,000 in restitution. The Ottawa, Illinois, man had pleaded no contest to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and one count of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury.
The Lansing State Journal reported that Hahn, who was critically injured in the March crash, crossed the I-69 median in Eagle Township and struck another vehicle head-on. Thirty-six-year-old Dana LaHaie of Lowell, Michigan, died at the scene and her 6-year-old son, Reed, died two days later. LaHaie's husband, Ryan LaHaie was seriously injured.
Renovation work to force closures of Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
DETROIT (AP) — An international border tunnel connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, will see temporary closures as part of an ongoing $22 million renovation project.
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is expected to shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
Tunnel officials say additional temporary closures will be required to complete the renovations. The renovations began in 2017 and include replacing the 89-year-old tunnel's concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements.
The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River. About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.
Motorists get eyeful as porn plays on electronic billboard
AUBURN HILLS (AP) — Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.
Auburn Hills police say the video played on the billboard along I-75 in Oakland County for about 30 minutes Saturday night before the images were removed.
Many people called 911. Chuck McMahon said he saw the video and wondered if the billboard was advertising for a strip club.
Investigators told WDIV-TV that two people apparently broke into a small building at the site and loaded porn on a laptop that's connected to the billboard. Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts were spotted on security video. Police are asking the public to help identify them.
