Tesla can sell vehicles in Michigan under legal settlement
DETROIT — Tesla will be able to sell and service its vehicles in the backyard of Detroit’s three automakers under a lawsuit settlement, a person briefed on the matter says.
The deal between the state of Michigan and Tesla is likely to be announced Wednesday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because terms of the deal haven’t been made public. The settlement would end a lawsuit that Tesla filed against the state in 2016 over a law that banned company-owned stores and stopped Tesla from opening service centers.
The offices of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not comment Tuesday.
The agreement also would allow Tesla to deliver vehicles in Michigan, the person said. Currently buyers have to leave the state to pick up their newly purchased electric cars or SUVs.
Thousands of Teslas are on the roads in Michigan but must be sold and serviced out of nearby Ohio or another state.
People buying Teslas in Michigan will still have to jump through a small hoop to do so. The person says that under the deal the Teslas will have to be titled in another state and then transferred to Michigan.
Vehicles will be serviced and sold in Michigan by a Tesla subsidiary, under the agreement, the person added. The settlement could cause other states that have stopped Tesla from selling to follow suit.
Shares of Tesla, which have more than doubled in value since last fall, closed Tuesday up 7.2 percent at $547.20.
Tesla now has what it calls a “gallery” at a shopping mall in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Michigan. But employees there are now barred from talking about pricing or lease terms or from completing sales deals.
Tesla sued former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and other state officials in September of 2016, challenging a 2014 law that ensures automakers can only sell vehicles through franchised dealerships. The federal court lawsuit sought a declaratory judgment that the “anti-Tesla” law is unconstitutional and a court order to prevent its enforcement.
In 2016 Michigan denied Tesla’s application for a license to sell directly to consumers in Michigan, citing the law that’s backed by big auto companies and their dealerships. Tesla Inc. said at the time it would “fight for the rights of Michigan consumers to be able to choose how they buy cars in Michigan.”
Ypsilanti man to stand trial over cameras found in eateries
YPSILANTI — A southeastern Michigan man is heading to trial for allegedly hiding cameras disguised as USB chargers in the bathrooms of several restaurants.
Brad R. Szachta of Ypsilanti waived preliminary examination last Thursday and is scheduled for a Feb. 24 pretrial hearing before a Washtenaw County trial court judge. He faces six counts of illegally capturing or distributing images of an unclothed person, and four marijuana possession charges, court records show.
Szachta, 33, was arrested last June after an Ypsilanti police investigation allegedly found evidence that he was secretly recording and/or sharing video and images from various Ypsilanti-area businesses, The Ann Arbor News reported.
Police were contacted in May after a restaurant manager found two USB cameras plugged into each of the restaurant’s unisex bathrooms. Investigators told the manager the recordings seized in that investigation were from bathrooms in various other Ypsilanti businesses but not that restaurant.
Police have not named which businesses the recordings were made in.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday at the law office of Szachta’s attorney.
Supreme Court won’t take case prompted by Flint water crisis
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court has declined to take a case stemming from the 2014 water crisis in Flint.
Approximately 25,000 people have sued over the crisis, in which a change in the source of the city’s water resulted in lead contamination.
The case the justices turned away without comment Tuesday involves a lawsuit against the city and water regulators, most of whom were responsible for making sure federal clean water laws were followed. The lawsuit claims the officials failed to protect residents from a foreseeable risk of harm from exposure to lead. The lawsuit and others like it claim that the public has a constitutional right to “bodily integrity” that was violated.
The city and officials have argued they should be immune from being sued, but lower courts have disagreed.
The lawsuit and others like it are expected to go forward in lower courts.
