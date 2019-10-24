Federal judge denies request to halt Michigan LGBT adoption ruling
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A federal judge has denied Michigan's request to halt his preliminary injunction that preserved a Catholic adoption agency's ability to refuse to place state wards with LGBT couples.
Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids declined the stay Tuesday. It had been sought by state Attorney General Dana Nessel and the state Department of Health and Human Services, while the case is appealed.
Jonker said state attorneys "offered nothing new" and "failed to come to grips" with the factual basis supporting an inference that Nessel engaged in "religious targeting."
Nessel has denied having hostility toward faith-based agencies that contract with the state. She said Michigan law allows child-placing agencies to turn away families in private cases based on their sincerely held religious beliefs, but not when they place state-supervised children.
Wayne State offers free tuition to Detroit high school graduates
DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University has launched a scholarship promising free tuition to full-time, first-year students starting next fall who have graduated from a Detroit high school.
The Detroit university on Wednesday announced the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge, which is designed to fill the gap after financial aid to cover tuition and fees. There are no restrictions on family income.
To be eligible, students must live in the city and have graduated from any Detroit high school.
University officials say the program expands on one launched in 2017 that's enabled roughly 2,300 students statewide to enroll with no cost for tuition and fees.
Many schools, including the University of Michigan, offer free tuition to students whose families fall below a certain income threshold.
Nearly all K-12 districts meeting broadband goal, Whitmer says
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said nearly all Michigan school districts are meeting a minimum bandwidth target of internet access, and she wants to focus next on expanding broadband to 450,000 households.
Whitmer said Tuesday that 98 percent of K-12 districts are at the Federal Communications Commission's goal of 100 kilobits per second (kbps) per student. She said that since 2015, schools in Michigan have used $90 million in federal funding to upgrade their Wi-Fi and internal networks.
Whitmer, who helped the nonprofit EducationSuperHighway announce nationwide progress connecting classrooms to high-speed internet, said broadband access is a "huge part of our kids' education." She said it is important to ensure that they also can do their schoolwork at home, while online.
MSU professor's survey criticized for racist remarks
EAST LANSING (AP) — A survey by a Michigan State University professor to determine how people respond to derogatory online comments has been removed from a school website after sparking outrage because it included racist statements.
The Lansing State Journal reported that Saleem Alhabash, an associate professor of public relations and social media, sent his survey to select students Monday. The survey asked the students to rate statements taken directly from social media and other online sites.
Several students told the newspaper that the statements targeted blacks, Asians, Muslims and the LGBTQ community.
Alhabash apologized for the survey, adding that it wasn't meant to hurt anyone. He removed it from an MSU website in response to the concerns over it.
The survey included a disclaimer, explaining the objective was to "evaluate the level of aggressiveness for some statements that have been taken from the popular social media platforms."
MSU student Mya Jones, who is black, said the disclaimer was not a fair enough warning.
"The survey still included such racial slurs and profanities and stereotypes," she said, adding that she doesn't feel safe.
The survey was circulated a few days after a black student reported that someone taped what appeared to be a noose made from toilet paper on her dormitory room door, according to the newspaper.
