Mich. Legislature OKs changes to Medicaid reporting rules
LANSING (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature has approved a bill that would exempt some Medicaid recipients from having to meet monthly reporting rules if the state can verify their compliance with work requirements through other data.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the measure that won final passage from the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday.
Starting in January, abled-bodied adults ages 19-61 who are enrolled in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion plan and want to maintain their benefit must, on a monthly basis, show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month. The legislation would exempt some enrollees from reporting.
People would have a month to verify their compliance, instead of 10 days under existing law. There also would be a grace period for those who miss the deadline.
Defense attorney blames steroid abuse in severe beating
WASHINGTON TWP. (AP) — A 36-year-old man faces up to life in prison in the severe beating of his girlfriend in their Detroit-area home. The Macomb Daily reported that Paul Bashi pleaded no contest Tuesday to attempted murder, torture and illegally possessing steroids. Defense attorney David Griem blamed Bashi’s steroid abuse in the attack.
Authorities say Bashi kicked 23-year-old Kristina Perry more than 100 times in the July 2018 assault in their home in Macomb County’s Washington Township. They say he also punched her 50 times, stabbed her two dozen times and hit her with a chair.
Violent courthouse paintings are 'jarring,' chief justice says
PAW PAW (AP) — Michigan's chief justice said it's "jarring" to see violent paintings in a southwestern Michigan courthouse. But Bridget McCormack said it's not her job to tell local leaders how to manage the building.
McCormack was in the Van Buren County courthouse last week participating in an effort to observe and assist judges. One mural in a stairwell shows a bare-breasted woman holding a decapitated head and a spear. Another painting above a judge's bench shows a nude man and nude woman begging for mercy.
Local judges want the paintings covered up or removed, but county commissioners have said no.
McCormack said the painting with the decapitated head could traumatize a crime victim. She said the old paintings might be appropriate for a museum but seem out of place in a courthouse.
Mercedes sues in dispute with artists over Detroit murals
DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz USA is asking a judge to protect it from legal action over its use of images of Detroit outdoor murals in social media posts.
The company says four artists threatened to file a lawsuit after their works appeared last year in Instagram posts about the G-500 Series truck. Mercedes-Benz removed the posts, although it insists it didn't infringe on copyrights and was entitled to fair use of the murals.
The company accused the artists of engaging in an "aggressive shakedown."
James Lewis told the Detroit Free Press that Mercedes-Benz "defamed" his mural by posting it slightly out of focus. He said it's a "sacred piece" honoring African women.
Detroit federal Judge Avern Cohn on Wednesday rejected a request by the artists to dismiss three lawsuits by Mercedes-Benz.
