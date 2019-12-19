Police: Motorist, 90, crashes into buggy, continues home
MARLETTE (AP) — Police in Michigan’s Thumb region said a 90-year-old motorist crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in broad daylight and then continued home without stopping.
Michigan State Police said Monday afternoon’s hit-and-run crash in Sanilac County’s Marlette Township left the sole occupant of the Amish buggy with minor injuries.
The impact separated the buggy from its wheels and caused the horse to tumble off the roadway before it got up and ran along the road, pulling the buggy’s frame behind it.
Troopers recovered debris at the crash scene indicating that the vehicle which hit the buggy was a red Ford Fusion with damage to its front passenger side. Police said the elderly motorist called their insurance company to make a claim and was told to contact police. The hit-and-run suspect then contacted Marlette police, The Bay City Times reported.
State police said an employee of the insurance company also called Sanilac County Central Dispatch, stating that the suspect had said they had hit something Monday afternoon.
A trooper visited the suspect’s residence and matched the car with parts recovered at the crash scene. The suspect told the trooper they had struck something, stopped the vehicle and got out to assess the damage, but could not find what caused the collision and continued home.
The case is under review by the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office.
3 elk illegally shot in Michigan’s Pigeon River State Forest
VANDERBILT (AP) — Three elk were shot dead while bedding down in a snowy northern Michigan field – the third case of elk poaching in the region within about a month, state conservation officers said Wednesday.
The adult females apparently were killed last weekend in the Pigeon River Country State Forest, east of Vanderbilt in Otsego County, said Lt. Jim Gorno of the Department of Natural Resources.
They are among eight Michigan elk known or believed to have been shot illegally in 2019 – more than any previous year, DNR officers said.
One elk was found in the bedding area, while another appeared to have fled about 50 yards before collapsing, said Sgt. Michael Mshar, who investigated the scene. The third was found about 100 yards away. Bullets and other evidence were collected.
Michigan’s annual elk hunting season began Saturday and ends Dec. 22. Based on a drawing system, 100 hunters per year are issued tags to take one elk each.
“I’m sure there’s some frustration among people who have never drawn a tag,” Mshar said.
One of the legally authorized hunters found the carcasses of the poached elk and notified the DNR.
The department is appealing for tips from the public. Information can be provided anonymously to the DNR office in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Rewards are available for information leading to arrest and conviction.
Hillsdale College, Missouri settle lawsuit over endowment
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri and a small Michigan college have settled a lawsuit over a multimillion-dollar bequest that required the hiring of six professors who follow an economic theory that espouses free markets and argues for a limited role for government.
As part of the settlement announced Wednesday, Missouri and Hillsdale College will split the endowment, which is currently valued at about $9.2 million. Hillsdale, a conservative liberal arts college in southern Michigan with about 1,500 students, will relinquish oversight of the bequest.
Hillsdale sued Missouri two years ago over a $5 million bequest from Sherlock Hibbs, who was a successful Wall Street financier after graduating from Missouri in 1926. He died in 2002. The endowment has grown to about $9.2 million because of Missouri's investment.
In his bequest, Hibbs stipulated that Missouri use the money to create chairs and distinguished professorships for professors who follow the teachings of the late economist Ludwig von Mises, whose free market philosophy is associated with Austrian economics that is especially popular with libertarians. Hillsdale was given oversight over Missouri's use of the money.
In its lawsuit, Hillsdale claimed the business school hasn't appointed professors who meet Hibbs' criteria, meaning Hillsdale should receive the money.
The two colleges "agreed to disagree" over their interpretations of the bequest's requirements, Missouri spokesman Christian Basi said in a news release. The university decided the settlement was the most fiscally responsible action and to split the endowment, he said.
Michigan's marijuana regulator recalling vaping product
LANSING (AP) — The agency overseeing Michigan's marijuana business said Tuesday that it was recalling vaping products containing an additive that health officials have linked to injuries and deaths.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency said it's recalling the vaping cartridges sold at retailers in Bay City and Mount Morris, near Flint. Many of the cartridges had levels of vitamin E acetate more than 500 times the limit at which the additive would be detected, The Detroit News reported.
The recalled products were sold to businesses by caregivers who typically work with medical pot patients, the agency said. Michigan allows for marijuana to be sold for medical and recreational uses.
Vitamin E is used as a thickening agent but when inhaled it may interfere with normal lung functioning. Fluid samples collected from people who suffered lung damage, as well as samples from vaping products they had used, contained the additive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
State officials began requiring testing for the additive last month during the outbreak. Michigan and several other states have temporarily banned or restricted the sale of certain vaping products.
Through last week, the CDC received reports of 2,409 people being hospitalized because of lung injuries and confirmed 52 deaths, including two in Michigan.
