Whitmer says state government won't partially close next week
LANSING (AP) — There will be no partial shutdown of state government next week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday, after receiving the last of 16 budget bills from lawmakers.
The prospect of a shutdown had seemed unlikely after the Democratic governor agreed this month to no longer link the spending plan to a long-term road-funding proposal. But budget talks with Republican legislative leaders quickly broke down due to a dispute over short-term infrastructure spending, and the Whitmer administration had been planning for a shutdown just in case.
She is still poised to use her line-item veto power Monday after having no input in the final GOP-drafted measures that cleared the Legislature this week and last. The last of the bills got to her desk Friday.
The deadline to sign the nearly $60 billion budget is Monday at midnight.
Whitmer has criticized Republicans for proposing to shift $400 million in discretionary general funds to roads and bridges. She says it would not provide nearly enough funding, and Democrats say it would reduce spending on universities, community colleges, prisons, IT upgrades and other functions — potentially leading to permanent layoffs.
GOP lawmakers say their plan would prevent Whitmer's proposed 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax increase and spend a record amount on roads, albeit far less than what experts say is needed. Republican leaders have pledged to again discuss a permanent revenue stream for roads and bridges following enactment of the budget.
Private prison company to house non-US citizens in Michigan
DETROIT (AP) — A private prison company in northern Michigan said it can begin Tuesday to house non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal crimes.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons in May granted GEO Group Inc. a 10-year contract to house up to 1,800 adult inmates at its North Lake Correction Facility in Baldwin. The prison is different than immigration detention centers that hold people accused of entering the country illegally. Instead they hold people convicted of crimes, including illegal entry.
Inmates in Baldwin would typically have sentences of 90 months or less to serve for nonviolent drug offenses or re-entry to the country after deportation. They all face deportation after completing their sentences.
The prison hired 234 people, many of whom are from the surrounding area. They're expected to earn between $35,000 and $76,000 a year.
"A filled bed is a filled bed — it's profit for GEO and they're hiring people," said Baldwin Village President Jim Truxton, a long-time supporter of the project. "How is it any different than GM building a new plant in the Detroit area?"
The Baldwin facility will be one of nearly a dozen private facilities contracted to house federal non-citizen offenders for the Bureau of Prisons. Housing low-security federal inmates in private prisons is less costly.
Former church worker sent to prison in assault case
PONTIAC (AP) — A former church worker has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen altar boy at a suburban Detroit church.
Hurmiz Ishak, 66, will be eligible for parole after four years. He appeared Friday in Oakland County court.
Police say the boy's parents reported assaults last year to a priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy. The church says Ishak served as a sacristan, opening and closing the church, as well as a subdeacon, assisting at services.
Ishak was convicted last month of one count of criminal sexual conduct and acquitted of others.
Complaint: Doctor engaged in sexual conversations, touching
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office says a mid-Michigan doctor failed to provide adequate care and engaged in inappropriate sexual conversation and touching with two male patients.
The Lansing State Journal reported the allegations are included in a recently filed administrative complaint with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs against Dr. John Laurain.
Sanctions could include stripping Laurain's medical license. The complaint comes as the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office weighs whether to charge Laurain nearly seven months after a former patient accused him of sexual assault and medical negligence.
Laurain formerly worked for Sparrow Health System. He has denied the allegations. Laurain's lawyers reiterated his denial in a Thursday statement about the complaint, with attorney Randall Juip saying Laurain "will vigorously defend his care and treatment."
Lansing Catholic Diocese releases names of abusive priests
LANSING (AP) — Roman Catholic Church leaders in Lansing have released the names of 17 priests who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, mostly boys.
The Lansing Diocese includes 10 counties as well as cities such as Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint and Jackson. The diocese says the allegations were found to be credible based on a number of factors, including acknowledgement by a priest.
The 17 priests are dead, defrocked or have been removed from active ministry. The list is posted at the diocese's website, www.dioceseoflansing.org.
Bishop Earl Boyea said he's releasing the names primarily for victims who want to step forward and get help. Most credible allegations occurred from the 1960s to the mid-1990s. The bishop said the vast majority were not reported to the diocese until after 2002.
