Former Michigan legislator takes on Minnesota congresswoman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former state legislator from Michigan has become the first Republican to challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Prior Lake, Minnesota, attorney Rick Olson announced in a statement Tuesday that he'll seek the GOP nomination in the 2nd District, which includes southern Twin Cities suburbs and rural areas of southeastern Minnesota. Olson said the American dream "is now being put at risk in favor of rising calls for socialism."
Craig won the seat in 2018 by defeating freshman Republican Jason Lewis, whose decision to run for the U.S. Senate cleared the way for other Republicans to challenge Craig.
Olson was elected to the Michigan House in 2010 but served only one term before redistricting made his Ann Arbor-area district heavily Democratic.
UP village leader who moved to help mom gets public support
ONTONAGON (AP) — The elected leader of a village in the Upper Peninsula admits he's moved to a nearby community to take care of his mother, but no one on the council is seeking his resignation.
The Daily Mining Gazette reports that some people in the audience responded with applause during a recent meeting of the Ontonagon Village Council.
Village President Gerard Waldrop was publicly challenged about his residency. He acknowledged that he had moved outside Ontonagon to take care of his ailing mother.
"My mother will take priority. It's as simple as that," Waldrop said.
Waldrop said he doesn't know if he will be allowed to finish his term. The issue is being reviewed by the village attorney.
Dutch woman who helped Jews during WWII dies in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A West Michigan woman who authored a book chronicling her efforts that helped save hundreds of Jews in the Netherlands during the Nazi Occupation of World War II has died.
Diet Eman died Tuesday in Grand Rapids at age 99, according to Seymour Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Eman was born in the Netherlands and was part of an underground resistance following Nazi Germany's 1940 invasion of the northern European nation. Her 1994 memoirs, "Things We Couldn't Say," detailed how Eman provided forged identification cards and shelter for Jews, and how she helped allied pilots shot down by the German military.
During a 2015 visit to Grand Rapids, Dutch King Willem-Alexander called Eman one of his country's "national heroes," according to MLive.com.
Eman told WXMI-TV in a 2017 interview that she had a fake identification card when stopped by Gestapo inspectors and taken to a prison. She eventually was moved to a German concentration camp before it was liberated.
Eman later would immigrate to the United States and move to Grand Rapids.
Man charged in slaying of woman found along Michigan roadway
CHARLOTTE (AP) — A man currently incarcerated in Ohio has been charged in the slaying of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in January along a mid-Michigan roadway.
Julian Revilla, 26, is awaiting extradition after being charged with murder and felony weapons violations in the fatal shooting of Suzann Fedewa, the Lansing State Journal reported. Authorities announced the charges Tuesday and say they're seeking to bring Revilla to Michigan.
Fedewa's body was found Jan. 3 in Eaton County's Delta Township, near Lansing. Investigators said Revilla and Fedewa knew each other, but they haven't released details of what happened.
Revilla is at the London Correctional Institution for failing to comply, having a firearm in a vehicle and receiving stolen property. He's been imprisoned there since May.
