Indiana police chase ends in Michigan with suspect shot dead
WHITE PIGEON (AP) — Michigan State Police said a northern Indiana officer fatally shot a suspect who crashed his vehicle into the officer's patrol car during a chase early Friday.
Police said 46-year-old David Sanders of Three Rivers, Michigan, was shot after a chase that began in Bristol, Indiana, and ended just over the state line in White Pigeon, Michigan, where Sanders crashed into the patrol car, slightly injuring the officer, and was shot at around 12:30 a.m. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer's name hasn't been released.
Dead loons wash up at Sleeping Bear Dunes beach
EMPIRE (AP) — More than two dozen common loons have been found dead at a beach in northern Michigan.
Good Harbor Bay beach is at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Leelanau County. Officials believe the birds were likely killed by Type E botulism and washed ashore this week.
Botulism has been linked to more than 80,000 bird deaths around the Great Lakes since 1999. Experts at Michigan Sea Grant believe the birds could have eaten fish that were carrying the toxin.
People are urged to avoid touching a dead bird on a Great Lakes beach. Keep pets away, too.
Public urged to avoid wild animals after rabid skunk cases
SOUTHFIELD (AP) — Suburban Detroit officials are urging the public to stay away from wild animals after nearly a dozen cases of rabies have been confirmed in skunks.
Oakland County health officials said Thursday a dead skunk found in West Bloomfield tested positive for rabies, bringing the number of skunks confirmed to have the virus in the county to 11. Four bats have also tested positive.
Officials urged residents to stay away from skunks, bats and other wild animals, as well as stray cats and dogs.
Rabid skunks can pose a greater threat to the public than rabid bats because they're ground-based animals more likely to interact with people and pets.
Rabies can be fatal to humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.
Diocese of Lansing mishandled 1990 sexual abuse case, report says
LANSING (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lansing says an independent investigator determined that the diocese failed to investigate allegations that a priest had sexually assaulted a man at a boxing training camp decades ago.
The diocese on Thursday released the findings of an independent investigation conducted by a law firm it hired to look into the matter.
The investigators say the man sent the Rev. Pat Egan a letter in 1990 saying Egan had sexually assaulted him the previous year, when the accuser was about 25 years old. They say the diocese learned of the accusation in 1990 but didn't investigate because the accuser wasn't a minor at the time he said he was assaulted.
The Lansing State Journal reported that Egan was also accused of sexual assault in 2014. After an investigation, the diocese revoked Egan's priestly facilities and extern status last year.
Bishop Earl Boyea said he's "deeply sorry" the diocese's past failure.
Sour note: SUV, trailer, instruments stolen from metal band
CLINTON TWP. (AP) — A band from Ottawa County that is attracting listeners in the Detroit area has suffered a rough lesson about life on the road: A trailer full of instruments was stolen after a gig at a Macomb County bar.
The metal band Don the Pariah also lost the white Cadillac Escalade that pulled the trailer.
Michael Garcia, one of four brothers in the Holland-based band, called it a "huge financial setback." Besides instruments, the trailer had T-shirts, CDs, amplifiers, microphones and power cords.
Garcia said they woke up Sunday at a hotel and found everything was gone. The band played Saturday night at Pub 1281 in Clinton Township.
The losses are estimated to be at least $40,000.
The trailer has a dark color and says "Cornerstone University" on the side. Anyone with tips can call police at 586-493-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.