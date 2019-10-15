State, unions reach tentative deals to boost worker pay
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration and seven unions have tentatively agreed to two-year deals that will boost state employees' pay by 6 percent.
State spokesman Kurt Weiss said Monday the wage and benefit agreements were reached within recent days.
Weiss declined to release details until contracts are ratified, but the Michigan Corrections Organization said its members will get a 3 percent raise in the 2020-21 fiscal year and a 3 percent increase in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Typically, pay hikes are uniform across various contracts covering 34,000 of 49,000 workers. The Michigan Corrections Organization says there will be no increases in co-pays or deductibles.
Under contracts negotiated by former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, employees got a 2 percent raise this month and will soon receive a one-time payment equaling 2 percent of their pay.
Michigan ends pension contract over investor's comments
LANSING (AP) — The state of Michigan's retirement systems have ended a contract with an investment company that managed more than $600 million in pension funds after the CEO made "completely unacceptable" comments at a conference.
The Michigan Department of Treasury's Bureau of Investments fired Fisher Investments last week. The decision came two days after the Camas, Washington-based company's founder and CEO Ken Fisher spoke at the Tiburon CEO Summit in San Francisco.
CNBC obtained audio of Fisher referencing genitalia. The Washington Post reported that he spoke of doing acid and his belief that charities are immoral.
The retirement system's chief investment officer, Jon Braeutigam, notified Michigan's investment board of the move Thursday. He said, "There is no excuse to not treat everyone with dignity and respect."
Michigan's retirement systems have more than $70 billion in assets.
Man shot, wounded by police during standoff in Michigan's UP
FORSYTH TWP. (AP) — A 68-year-old man has been shot and wounded during a standoff with police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
State police said a shot was fired Sunday afternoon from the window of a home toward local officers and sheriff's deputies performing a well-being check in Forsyth Township, south of Marquette. State troopers were called in and told the man to put the weapon down, but several more shots were fired in the direction of officers.
State police said the man left the house and was attempting to point the weapon at officers when a trooper shot him. The man was in critical condition at a hospital.
The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.
Company that hired former transportation chief gets contract
LANSING (AP) — A California company has been awarded a state contract for traffic signal equipment, a year after it hired Michigan's retiring transportation director.
The Detroit Free Press reported that the state approved a $2 million contract for Econolite Systems. The newspaper said there could be future deals worth millions more.
Kirk Steudle now is a senior vice president at Econolite. The Free Press said he signed the cover letter last spring for the company's proposal for a central control system for 280 traffic lights.
Eric Raamot, chief technology officer at Econolite, said the company responded to an open bidding process.
The Free Press said Steudle didn't respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment.
MDOT spokesman Jeff Cranson said agency officials didn't talk to Steudle about bids that led to the recent contract.
Consumers Energy to buy Hillsdale County wind farm
LANSING (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved Consumers Energy's plan to buy a wind energy farm in Hillsdale County.
The Public Service Commission said the deal calls for the Jackson-based utility to purchase the 166-megawatt wind farm after Crescent Wind LLC designs, builds and tests the project.
The property is in Adams, Moscow and Wheatland townships in southern Michigan. Commercial operations are expected to start no later than the end of 2020.
Regulators say the full cost of the Crescent Wind project can be recovered by Consumers Energy through the company's power supply cost recovery process.
