Ex-Michigan State U president to stand trial; trustee quits
LANSING (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered former Michigan State University President Lou Ann Simon to stand trial on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.
The ruling came the same day the school revealed that a trustee resigned Saturday over the governing board's decision last month to drop an independent review of Nassar's assaults, despite having unanimously voted for the probe in June. Nancy Schlichting, in a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said it became clear to her that four trustees do not share the commitment by Schlichting and three other trustees to an independent review, including the release of documents protected by attorney-client privilege "so the truth can come out."
"I deeply regret that my board service has been so short, but hope that the next appointed trustee will be able to make a greater impact than I have," she wrote.
Schlichting was appointed last December by then-Gov. Rick Snyder to fill a vacancy. Whitmer will name someone to serve the rest of the term through 2022, when the seat will be up for election.
Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke, meanwhile, found probable cause to send Simon to trial on two felony and two misdemeanor charges of giving false statements to law enforcement agents who accused her of impeding their investigation into one of Nassar's sexual assaults and whether she or other university officials committed misconduct in office. Simon is the third former MSU official to be ordered to trial.
Michigan shop's Halloween display: Trump holding Obama head
FOWLERVILLE (AP) — A mid-Michigan auto shop has replaced a Halloween display depicting a scowling President Donald Trump holding the severed head of former President Barack Obama by a black rope.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Quality Coatings owner Dave Huff removed the rope and Obama mask Friday outside the business in Fowlerville, about 66 miles northwest of Detroit, following criticism on social media. He added yellow tape reading: "PC-POLICE."
Huff said he's not racist and "no race ever went into this thing."
The newspaper reported Sunday that the original display was put up three weeks ago. A machete smeared with what appeared to be red paint was impaled into the Trump figure's midsection.
The Trump figure's foot also was on a head representing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
2 Michigan prison officers found dead at home were shot
KINGSLEY (AP) — Two Michigan prison officers found dead last week were shot, police said.
Authorities in Grand Traverse County won't publicly say it was a murder-suicide, although they say there's no threat to the public.
Tara Kelley and Angelina Winn were found dead Friday at their home near Kingsley. Both transferred to Oaks Correctional Facility, near Manistee, after the Pugsley prison was closed.
The 53-year-old Kelley was named officer of the year at Pugsley in 2013. The 49-year-old Winn got the same award in 2014.
Shooting at Lansing party leaves 1 dead, 4 others wounded
LANSING (AP) — One man has been slain and four other people wounded during a shooting at a party at a Lansing home.
Lansing police said 22-year-old Tayveon Williams of Jackson died at a hospital following the early Sunday morning shooting.
Victims were found inside and outside the home. An 18-year-old Lansing woman and a 22-year-old Jackson man were listed in stable condition at a hospital. A 21-year-old Lansing man and 29-year-old Lansing woman have been treated at hospitals and released.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
