Judge blocks Michigan's ban on flavored e-cigarettes
LANSING (AP) — A Michigan judge temporarily blocked the state's weeks-old ban on flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, saying it may force adults to return to smoking more harmful tobacco products and has irreparably hurt vaping businesses.
Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens put the prohibition on hold until "further order of this court."
The preliminary injunction will be appealed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ordered the creation of the emergency rules in a bid to combat the epidemic of teen vaping.
The judge said two businesses that sued showed a likelihood of prevailing on the merits of their contention that the rules are procedurally invalid, because state officials did not justify short-cutting the normal rule-making process. She also said improved health outcomes for adults who switch to vaping products from combustible tobacco "could, and likely would, be lost under the emergency rules."
Several states have banned the sale of flavored vaping products amid a rising number of vaping-related lung illnesses and an epidemic of teen e-cigarette use. As of last week, vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. had reached about 1,300 cases in 49 states and one U.S. territory, including at least 26 deaths.
Man shocked by police stun gun falls on knife, dies
MARION (AP) — Police said a man fell onto a large knife and died after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun in northwestern Michigan.
State police said 29-year-old Calvin James Schwab died Friday in Marion.
Police said Monday that a woman called police for assistance, saying her son and husband were fighting and that the son had "two large knives." Two Evart police officers who arrived found the son near the family home and ordered him to kneel.
Schwab kneeled, but pulled a knife from his waistband, so one of the officers fire a stun gun into his back. He fell forward onto the knife, which fatally punctured his chest cavity.
The officers are on leave amid the investigation.
Teen taken off life support; court declines to intervene
ANN ARBOR (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has died at a University of Michigan hospital after his family's last-ditch effort to keep him on life support while they sought another hospital.
Michigan Medicine says a second exam Tuesday showed Bobby Reyes had no detectable brain or brain stem function. The Monroe County teen was on life support since an asthma attack in late September.
Earlier in the day, Bobby's parents had asked a Washtenaw County judge to keep life support in place. But Judge David Swartz said his court had no jurisdiction.
Michigan Medicine says continuing life support violates professional standards if there is an end of a patient's brain functions. It says 20 medical centers were contacted but none agreed to take him.
Bobby's parents believed he could recover. Michigan Medicine calls it a "heartbreaking situation."
Detroit suburb bans so-called gay conversion therapy
FERNDALE (AP) — A Detroit suburb has banned so-called conversion therapy, a scientifically discredited practice to change a gay person's sexual orientation or someone's gender identity.
Ferndale City Councilwoman Julia Music said the ban is an effort to build a "safe and inclusive space" for all people. The Detroit News says the vote was unanimous Monday.
Conversion therapy will be a misdemeanor in Ferndale punishable by up to 93 days in jail.
The city is home to Affirmations, the area's largest LGBTQ community center. Affirmations director Dave Garcia said conversion therapy hurts young people and is not therapy at all.
New York City is taking steps to repeal a ban because of concerns that it could be challenged on free-speech grounds. Some states have banned the therapy for minors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.