State Briefs

Indiana Dunes National Park eyes sand traps to fight erosion
BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service and a northwestern Indiana town will install sand traps along the Lake Michigan shoreline to combat beach erosion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The federal agency was scheduled to begin working Friday with the town of Beverly Shores to fill 300 linear feet of sand traps. Those traps will be installed along the beach and above the high-water mark at the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Lake View parking area and Lake Front Drive.
Officials are asking the public to steer clear of the area as heavy equipment is used to install and fill the sand traps and fight erosion during a time of high water levels on the lake.
“Without intervention, the parking lot, road and the public utilities buried near them could be damaged or destroyed by future storm waves,” the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a news release.
The park has 15 miles of shoreline. Lake Michigan’s water level remains “well above the long-term average,” the park said.
Officials declared an emergency and issued travel restrictions in the Beverly Shores area last week as the town and parks service worked to address the worsening erosion situation along the lake.
In February, the 15,000-acre park along the southern shore of Lake Michigan became Indiana’s first national park.
Michigan woman gets kidney from husband on Christmas Eve
DETROIT (AP) — A Grand Rapids-area man has given his wife an unusual gift at Christmas: a kidney.
Doctors in Detroit removed a kidney from Logan Bosselaar on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and transplanted it to Vanessa Bosselaar.
“He’s a now a piece of me,” Vanessa said.
The surgery had been in the works for weeks. Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital were surprised that Logan was a perfect transplant match for his 24-year-old wife, who has a serious kidney disease. They live in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.
“I got to see Vanessa when she rolled in,” Logan said of the transplant. “She was pretty out of it, but it was just a relief to see her and know that she was OK.”
It’s been a challenging month: The Bosselaars were in a rollover crash after a medical appointment a few weeks ago but had only minor injuries.
“The fact that we were OK from our car accident and then to go in and have a successful surgery – that’s amazing,” Logan said.
