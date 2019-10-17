EPA supporting cleanups of 2 Michigan toxic hotspots
LANSING (AP) — The federal government is pledging funds to help advance cleanups of two toxic waste hotspots in Michigan.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will provide $4.3 million toward a $6.6 million cleanup of the Ryerson Creek Outfall site along the shoreline of Muskegon Lake. The area is contaminated with petroleum, metals and hydrocarbon compounds.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy also will support the project.
In the Upper Peninsula, EPA and Honeywell International Inc. will finish a $5.4 million study of how to deal with lead, PCB and arsenic contamination at the Lake Linden Recreational Area and the Hubbell Processing Area. They were polluted during the 20th-century copper mining era.
Contaminated sediments will be removed at both sides and along Torch Lake.
Judge OKs parole for woman in nursing home deaths
WALKER (AP) — A judge says the Michigan parole board can release a woman who has spent 30 years in prison for the deaths of nursing home residents in the Grand Rapids area.
Kent County Judge Joe Rossi said the board didn't abuse its discretion when it voted to grant parole to Catherine Wood, who's 57 years old.
Five people were suffocated at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker, near Grand Rapids, in the late 1980s. Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy, and was sentenced to a maximum prison term of 40 years.
Investigators said Wood's cooperation was crucial in prosecuting her companion, Gwendolyn Graham. Wood said she was the lookout for Graham, who is serving a life sentence.
Relatives of the victims sued to try to overturn the parole board's decision.
Man pleads guilty in long-unsolved Michigan killing
CHARLOTTE (AP) — One of three people charged in the 2002 killing of a Michigan man whose burned remains weren't identified for more than a decade has pleaded guilty.
Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the killing of Robert Caraballo, whose charred remains were found in a foot locker in a field in Ottawa County's Grand Haven Township, which is about 90 miles from his home in the central Michigan city of Charlotte.
Caraballo's identity wasn't known until 2015, when police received a tip.
The Lansing State Journal reported that McMillan will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison. He's expected to testify against the other two other people charged in Caraballo's death, including the victim's wife, Beverly McCallum, and her daughter, Dineane Ducharme.
Authorities are trying to get Beverly McCallum extradited from Pakistan, where she moved.
Liquor sales temporarily suspended at Grand Rapids arena
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Michigan regulators have temporarily suspended the liquor license of Grand Rapid's Van Andel Arena after two underage patrons bought alcohol at the venue.
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the arena's liquor license for four Grand Rapids Griffins hockey games.
No alcoholic beverages will be sold in the arena during the Griffins' Oct. 23, 25, 26 and 30 games, MLive.com reported, and no alcohol may be served or consumed in the arena suites or hospitality areas. Consistent with policies already in place, no alcoholic beverages may be brought into the arena at any time.
Richard MacKeigan is the arena's general manager. He said the arena paid a combined fine of $3,800 for the alcohol sales violations, which occurred in March at a Griffins hockey game.
