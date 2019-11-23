Michigan drug overdose deaths fall for 1st time in 6 years
LANSING (AP) — State health officials said Friday that Michigan's drug overdose deaths declined last year for the first time in several years.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state had 2,599 overdose deaths in 2018. That's a 3.2 percent drop from 2017's 2,686 overdose deaths and the first decline in six years.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state agency's chief medical executive, called the decline "a step in the right direction." He added that much work remains to be done, including addressing disparities in access to drug treatment.
Michigan's opioid-related overdose deaths fell by 0.8 percent from 2017's tally to 2,036 such deaths last year. That decline was largely driven by decreases in the number of deaths due to poisoning by heroin and commonly prescribed painkillers.
West Michigan man arrested in 1980 death of Virginia woman
ALLEGAN (AP) — A Michigan man has been arrested in the 1980 homicide of a young Virginia woman whose husband was deployed as a U.S. Navy pilot at the time of her death.
Authorities said Dennis Bowman, 70, was arrested Friday in Allegan County, where he lives.
Kathleen Doyle was 25 when she was killed in her Norfolk, Virginia, home in 1980. Investigators say forensic evidence led to Bowman's arrest, although no other details were released.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said, "No victim is ever forgotten."
It's not known if Bowman has a lawyer who could comment on the case. The next step is extradition to Virginia.
Police said Bowman's 14-year-old adoptive daughter disappeared in Michigan in 1989. She hasn't been found.
Michigan remains identified 31 years later as Oklahoma woman
PAW PAW (AP) — State police say human remains discovered by a Michigan hunter 31 years ago have been identified as an Oklahoma woman.
First Lt. Chuck Christensen told WOOD-TV that the identity was made by comparing a femur bone with a public genealogy database and interviewing family members. Marcia Bateman of Oklahoma City was 28 when she disappeared in 1988.
Christensen said Bateman's death remains under investigation. He said she was "living on the street a little and somewhat transient."
The remains were found off I-196 in Van Buren County.
Christensen gave credit to the DNA Doe Project, which uses genetic genealogy to identify people. Anyone with information about Bateman can call police at 269-657-5551.
Residents submit nearly 14,000 signatures to recall state lawmaker
LANSING (AP) — A group has turned in nearly 14,000 signatures seeking to recall a Traverse City-area state lawmaker who is facing criminal charges in an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money.
The residents need at least 12,201 of the voter signatures submitted Friday in Lansing to be valid to hold a recall election.
If enough signatures are found by the Secretary of State's Office within 35 days, Republican Rep. Larry Inman would decide whether to appear on the recall primary ballot or not. He automatically would be the Republican nominee in the recall general election unless he withdrew. The elections could be scheduled for March and May.
Inman's trial in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom is scheduled to begin Dec. 3.
Officials seek tips in 2nd recent Michigan elk poaching case
ATLANTA (AP) — State conservation officers are reporting the second illegal killing of an elk within a week in northern Michigan.
The Department of Natural Resources is seeking tips from the public about the poaching of a bull elk in Montmorency County, north of Atlanta. A deer hunter contacted the DNR's Report All Poaching hotline (800-292-7800) after finding the carcass.
Officers say the elk was killed by a single gunshot. They say a hunter may have mistaken the animal for a deer.
Earlier this week, the DNR reported the poaching of another mature elk in Otsego County. Lt. James Gorno said information from the public helped pinpoint a suspect in that case.
Elk are out of season in Michigan. The next elk hunting period for certain management units will run from Dec. 14-22.
86 tons of chicken fried rice recalled; may have plastic bits
OAKLAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company is recalling more than 86 tons of chicken fried rice because it may contain bits of plastic.
Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. of Oakland, Mississippi, reported the problem after customers complained, according to recall notice Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The agency said it hasn't had any confirmed reports of injury or illness, and the health risk is considered low.
The 54-ounce packages were shipped to retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.
They're labeled "Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Japanese-Style Fried Rice." The date codes are 3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191, and the best by dates are 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020. Each package holds six 9-ounce microwavable bags of mixed rice, vegetables and chicken.
Authorities say anyone with one of those packages should throw it out or return it to the seller.
