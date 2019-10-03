Fourth person dies in Michigan from mosquito-borne virus
BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A fourth Michigan resident has died from rare mosquito-borne virus that has been recorded across the southern half of the state.
WWMT-TV reported that 79-year-old Stan Zalner of Battle Creek died Wednesday after contracting eastern equine encephalitis. Ronna Bagent told the television station that her father was hospitalized in September with severe flu-like symptoms before doctors were able to confirm the illness through blood tests.
Nine cases have been confirmed in six southern or southwestern Michigan counties. More than 30 animals — including 18 horses — in more than a dozen counties also have died from the disease.
State health officials say low-flying aircraft were expected to spray pesticides Wednesday in Calhoun and 10 other counties. The pesticides kill adult mosquitoes on contact.
Fremont police chief charged in sex assault aboard party bus
FREMONT (AP) — A West Michigan police chief is charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a party bus during a trip to a Detroit Tigers baseball game.
Fremont Police Chief Randy Wright, 48, was arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, MLive reported.
A state police investigator says in a court document that a woman said Wright made sexually explicit advances June 5 on the bus and forcefully pushed his groin against her buttocks. The document also says the buttocks of other women riding the bus were “smacked” without their consent.
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Wright’s attorney.
Wright has been placed on paid administrative leave. Fremont City Manager Todd Blake said the city is conducting its own investigation.
Audit: Spike a gravel study influenced by trade group
LANSING (AP) — A study on Michigan’s gravel supplies has been declared unreliable after it turned out that the report was heavily influenced by a trade group.
That’s the conclusion from an audit of the $50,000 study, which was paid by taxpayers.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Doug Needham, president of the Michigan Aggregates Association, recommended the consultant who wrote the 2016 report, told the Transportation Department how to price it and predicted the major findings.
The study found a gravel shortage. It has been cited as evidence that local governments should be restricted from limiting gravel mining.
Todd Wyett, who chairs the State Transportation Commission, said the money should be repaid.
John Sellek, a spokesman for the Aggregates Association, said that’s "ridiculous." He said there’s an urgent need for more aggregates to fix roads.
Suburban Detroit police arrest 4 in rash of thefts from cars
FERNDALE (AP) — Suburban Detroit police have arrested four men who allegedly ransacked hundreds of unlocked cars over the past year.
Ferndale police said Tuesday the men would walk neighborhoods in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties checking for unlocked vehicles and then stealing change, cellphones, credit cards, debit cards, and sometimes the cars.
Police believe the men are responsible for 65 of 145 reported thefts from vehicles, and three auto thefts, in Ferndale this year, and are also responsible for at least 40 additional unreported thefts from vehicles. They're suspected in hundreds of additional larcenies from unlocked vehicles across metropolitan Detroit.
Police say the men stole 11 vehicles in various jurisdictions.
Ferndale Police Sgt. Baron Brown said the allegations show "the impact that just four people can make on an entire metropolitan area."
