Police: 4 overdose victims found by Detroit children; 3 die
DETROIT (AP) — Two girls, ages 8 and 6, discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including their mother who was among three who died.
First responders used the overdose-reversing drug, Naloxone, to revive a 32-year-old man at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the city's east side, according to The Detroit News.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three who died as Marcel Redmond, 31; Rashawn Nathanial, 31; and Donna White, 34, the newspaper reported. The cause of the deaths was not released.
White was the mother of the two girls who found the victims.
The girls were taken to a hospital for observation and Child Protective Service was investigating, police said.
Bangor father gets year in jail for teen's fatal overdose
PAW PAW (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Monday to a year in jail for his 16-year-old son's fatal drug overdose.
Prosecutors accused Gary Birkhead of knowingly allowing his son to use illicit drugs over two years. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in November.
Birkhead, 49, of Bangor has been in the Van Buren County Jail for months and will have roughly 100 days left on the sentence, WOOD-TV reported.
Cole Birkhead died in 2017 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
As part of a plea deal, a child abuse charge was dropped.
Intense weekend search but no sign of missing woman
HONOR (AP) — A Detroit-area woman remains missing after a weekend search with police, dogs and volunteers in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Trail dogs picked up the scent of Adrienne Quintal, but cadaver dogs did not, said a sister, Jenny Bryson.
"The search dogs were amazing," Bryson said Monday on Facebook. "Not able to cover as much area as we wanted because it's so marshy/swampy up there. Possibly going up in the next couple weeks to rule out some more areas. Much is dependent on weather."
Quintal, 47, was reported missing in October from a family cabin near Honor, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City, in Benzie County.
Bryson said Quintal called a friend in the wee hours of Oct. 17 to say she was involved in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin. Investigators found multiple bullet holes in the empty cabin and shell casings on the ground from what appeared to be multiple guns.
Search teams were out Saturday and Sunday.
Quintal's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that solves the mystery.
Man sues police in SW Michigan after wrongful conviction
CONSTANTINE (AP) — A man who was repeatedly hounded by police during an investigation of a girl's killing in southwestern Michigan has filed a lawsuit, two years after his wrongful conviction for perjury was thrown out.
Ray McCann said his constitutional rights were violated by various police officers in St. Joseph County. He filed a lawsuit last week in federal court.
McCann served 20 months in jail and prison after feeling pressured to plead no contest to perjury. The conviction was thrown out in 2017 at the request of a prosecutor, two years after another man confessed to killing 11-year-old Jodi Parrack.
McCann denied any role in the 2007 death of Parrack, but he was interviewed 20 times by state and local police in St. Joseph County.
The lawsuit alleges that McCann was the victim of a "corrupt scheme" by police.
McCann's criminal case was reopened after an investigation by law schools at the University of Michigan and Northwestern University.
The state of Michigan agreed to pay $40,000 for McCann's time in prison under a law that compensates the wrongly convicted.
