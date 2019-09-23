Ottawa County manufacturer set to invest nearly $6M in expansion
ZEELAND (AP) — A manufacturer of lightweight composite products is investing nearly $6 million to expand its presence in Ottawa County and add about three dozen jobs.
Plascore Inc., which currently employs 415 people, plans to build an 80,000-square-foot facility in Zeeland that will lead to the creation of roughly 35 jobs over three years.
Lakeshore Advantage, the local economic development organization that helps companies with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, worked with Plascore and connected them with local resources to support their expansion.
“Plascore is an innovator in lightweight, high-performance composite products,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “Their growth in West Michigan continues to deepen the bench of manufactured products and diverse industry applications for those products. Their investment in equipment and operations demonstrates their commitment to the community and their employees.”
Plascore’s design techniques and approaches have increased demand for their aluminum products and machined aramid, a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military applications. As a result, the company continues to buy new equipment and expand its production capacity.
Zeeland also approved an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption over 12 years to support Plascore’s project.
School superintendent facing trial over anonymous letters
BELLAIRE (AP) — A northern Michigan school superintendent has been ordered to trial in an unusual case that involves handwriting experts.
Terry Starr is accused of sending anonymous letters to Elk Rapids school officials in 2018, accusing a principal of sexual assault against a student years earlier. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported that the envelopes were handwritten, not the letters.
State police Lt. Mark Goff told a judge it’s “probable” that Starr wrote the letters. But Starr’s defense expert, Erich Speckin, had a different opinion after looking at handwriting samples.
Starr pleaded not guilty last week to making a false report of a felony and a false report of child abuse. He is on unpaid leave as superintendent in Kalkaska.
Starr was a principal in Elk Rapids when the alleged crimes occurred.
No cash, no lawsuit, court tells Michigan prisoner
CARSON CITY (AP) — Frivolous lawsuits have caught up with a Michigan prisoner.
Michael Gresham wants to sue Corrections Department employees, claiming they improperly forced to take antipsychotic medication. But a federal appeals court says he needs to pay a $400 filing fee.
Prisoners and other poor people can ask that the fee be waived, but the court says Gresham doesn’t qualify because he has “at least eight baseless lawsuits to his name.”
There’s an exception for serious health issues. But the court again says the exception doesn’t fit.
Judge Jeffrey Sutton said Gresham’s chest pains, vomiting, seizures and dizziness are “not the kinds of injuries that can lead to impending death or other severe bodily harms” while he’s also under medical supervision.
Gresham has been locked up for nearly 20 years.
Program will help people from losing homes
DETROIT (AP) — People living in Detroit houses in danger of tax foreclosure are being urged to apply for a program that could allow them to one day own the homes.
Make It Home is a partnership between the city, United Community Housing Coalition and the Quicken Loans Community Fund.
The Quicken Loans Community Fund has provided grants to the coalition, which allows the city to buy houses in Wayne County tax foreclosure auctions. The houses are transferred to the housing coalition, which works with renters or owners who make monthly payments to buy the homes outright.
Officials with the fund said hundreds of occupied homes were not bid on during this month’s Wayne County Land Bank auction and could be back up for bid in October.
