3 killed in weather-related crash, police say
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Authorities say poor road conditions caused by heavy snowfall may have factored into a mid-Michigan crash that left three people dead and one injured.
Two women, ages 81 and 64, and a 57-year-old man were killed in the Monday morning two-vehicle crash near Charlotte.
Those killed all were in one vehicle. A 30-year-old woman driving the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released their names.
Chief Deputy Adam Morris said the crash may have been weather related. The crash is under investigation.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and said that by Monday afternoon 4-6 inches of snow had fallen throughout Eaton and nearby counties.
MSU star’s brother dies after being hit by train
ALBION (AP) — The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.
Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.
Cassius Winston, MSU’s point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. He was in the starting lineup Sunday night when the top-ranked Spartans played their home opener against Binghamton. Fans and players observed a moment of silence in Zachary Winston’s honor before the game.
“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family. Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “It’s impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly D. Woods told the Detroit Free Press that 65 passengers were aboard the Amtrak 355 Wolverine Train at the time of the collision.
Man uses battle ax to fight off intruder
OSHTEMO TWP. (AP) — A Kalamazoo County man whose hobbies include ritualized combat with replica weapons from the Middle Ages says he wielded a battle ax he calls “my baby” to fend off an intruder.
Ben Ball, 36, told WOOD-TV he was playing video games at his apartment in Oshtemo Township late Wednesday when someone who once dated his ex-roommate kicked in his door. He believed the attacker might be armed.
Ball said he grabbed the ax, took two steps forward and struck the intruder in the torso. After the two grappled, the attacker fled. Police deployed a K-9 unit to track a trail of blood leading to Alex Lavell Rawls, 33.
Kalamazoo County officials said Rawls spent the night at a hospital before going to jail. WOOD-TV reported Rawls faces a home-invasion charges.
Task force to discuss propane pricing in UP
ESCANABA (AP) — Propane pricing and customer protections are on the agenda this week at a U.P. Energy Task Force meeting in Escanaba.
Wednesday’s meeting at Bay de Noc Community College is open to the public to comment on energy issues in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The task force is assessing overall energy needs in the Upper Peninsula and how they are being met. It also is tasked with identifying and evaluating potential changes that could occur to energy supply and distribution.
A plan focused on alternative means to supply propane to the Upper Peninsula must be submitted by March 31 to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A final report is due by March 31, 2021.
