Ex-Michigan lawmaker pleads no contest after sex scandal
LANSING (AP) — A former Michigan lawmaker pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor stemming from charges filed over a bizarre plot to hide his extramarital affair with another legislator.
Todd Courser, a Republican who resigned from the state House in 2015, could face up to a year in jail when he is sentenced Sept. 16 in a Lapeer courtroom for willful neglect of duty by a public officer.
The charge was reduced from misconduct in office, a felony.
The state Attorney General’s Office also will dismiss a pending perjury charge in Lansing. Other charges against Courser had been dropped by an Ingham County judge in 2016.
“Today’s decision by Todd Courser to plead no-contest to a one-year misdemeanor may be the wisest decision he has made in years,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement.
“This case has had a long, torturous history, and his decision to acknowledge responsibility for his actions is long overdue.”
An aide for Courser and former Rep. Cindy Gamrat testified during a 2016 probable-cause hearing that Courser asked him to send an outlandishly bogus, sexually explicit email to thousands of fellow Republicans as a trick so his extramarital affair with Gamrat would not be believed if it was revealed by an anonymous extortionist.
The extortionist turned out to be Gamrat’s husband, according to a state police probe.
The judge ruled then that there was not enough evidence for Gamrat, who was expelled from office, to face charges.
Michigan investigating 6 breathing illnesses, vaping use
LANSING (AP) — Michigan health officials say they’re investigating six cases of breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday each of the cases was diagnosed in the past 60 days and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The patients range in age from 19-39. It says that as of Aug. 23, more than 200 possible cases of severe respiratory disease associated with e-cigarette use have been reported in 23 states. Illinois last week reported one death.
The Michigan agency says e-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.
Invasive water plant found in the lower Grand River
LANSING (AP) — Officials say an invasive water plant called European frogbit has been detected in Michigan’s lower Grand River.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says the plant was found immediately upstream of Grand Haven in Ottawa County and in Pentwater Lake in Oceana County.
European frogbit first appeared in southeastern Michigan in 1996. It has spread along the coastal areas of Lake Erie and Lake Huron up to the eastern Upper Peninsula.
The plant resembles a miniature water lily with leaves about the size of a quarter. It forms dense mats that prevent native plant growth, make movement difficult for ducks and large fish, and cause problems for boaters, anglers and swimmers.
A survey is underway to determine how far the plant has gone and how to respond.
MSU students charged with making false terror threat
EAST LANSING (AP) — Authorities have accused two Michigan State University students of making a false terror threat against the school’s president.
The Lansing State Journal reported Wednesday that Jennifer Spicer, 20, and Rami Souguir, 18, have been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Officials say the accusations stem from a post on the social media service Reddit.
Souguir’s attorney, Chris Wickman, said his client posted it as a joke and deleted it once he realized it was being taken seriously. He added that Souguir did not intend harm.
The computer science students were released Tuesday on $10,000 bonds. A judge ordered no contact with President Samuel Stanley Jr., and they are banned from campus.
Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
GR officer involved in veteran arrest serves short suspension
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A West Michigan police officer accused by activists of racial profiling after he notified immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran has served a two-day suspension.
The Grand Rapids Press and WOOD-TV reported Tuesday that Grand Rapids police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi served a 20-hour, unpaid suspension for violating department policy. Officials say he will also attend supplemental training.
An appeals board in May reversed the department’s decision to exonerate VanderKooi. A union representing command officers objects to the reversal and the discipline.
Activists called for VanderKooi’s firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December 2018 before releasing the Michigan-born man and U.S. citizen. VanderKooi told I.C.E. about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy.
Grand Rapids airport to add 8 gates; passenger volume up
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport will add eight passenger gates during a $90 million expansion that is expected to create hundreds of jobs.
The airport’s governing board says “Project Elevate” will enhance the airport and make more flights available to the public. The money will come from bonds, government grants and passenger fees.
The Grand Rapids airport has been setting records with 2.8 million passengers in 2017 and more than 3 million last year. The Grand Rapids Press said passenger numbers are up 11 percent in 2019.
Airport Chairman Dan Koorndyk said it’s the biggest project since a 4,800-space parking garage in 2009. Separately, Midwest Express says it will offer nonstop service between Grand Rapids and Milwaukee by the end of the year.
