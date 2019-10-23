Ballot group, GOP leaders discuss lengthening term limits
LANSING (AP) — A ballot group that helped overhaul Michigan's redistricting process has discussed lengthening legislative term limits with Republicans who control the Legislature.
Voters Not Politicians, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield confirmed their preliminary talks Tuesday.
A proposal to amend Michigan's Constitution to change term limits has not been finalized. It ultimately would need voter approval.
The Michigan Chamber of Commerce has also attended a meeting to discuss easing term limits.
Voters Not Politicians spearheaded the 2018 voter-approved ballot initiative to give a commission power to draw congressional and legislative maps instead of the Legislature. The group says it is committed to making government more transparent and accountable, including opening the Legislature and governor's office to public record requests and ending the "revolving door" of lawmakers becoming lobbyists.
Search continues for Detroit-area woman in northern Michigan
HONOR (AP) — Police turned to a drone and dogs to try to solve the disappearance of a Detroit-area woman in northern Michigan, but the latest search didn't result in any new findings.
WPBN-TV reported that the search Tuesday was focused on a half-mile radius of a cabin in Honor in Benzie County.
Adrienne Quintal of Warren was reported missing last week. Police say it could be a case of foul play.
State and local investigators used a drone to map the area and keep track of where they're searching.
The 47-year-old Quintal called someone in the Detroit area for help early last Thursday. Deputies found her car, purse and phone at the cabin.
Anyone with information can call 231-882-4487.
Man kills himself after killing 6-year-old son, police say
PORT HURON (AP) — Police say a man killed his young son in Port Huron and then fatally shot himself.
Police found 35-year-old Robert William Lagrow of Port Huron and 6-year-old Weston Keith Lagrow dead from gunshot wounds in an apartment Monday night after a family member asked authorities to check the residence.
The shootings remain under investigation.
'Heart-wrenching:' Couple killed were planning to move
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A husband and wife who were killed during a hit-and-run in Grand Rapids had put their house up for sale and were planning a move to Tennessee.
Tyler Duflo told WOOD-TV that his mother and stepfather were enjoying a night out Saturday when they were hit while walking across a street in a crosswalk. Duflo said it's "heart-wrenching."
Tracy and Todd Fuhr of Grand Rapids were 56 years old.
Police said the suspect, Jason McCann, blew through a stop sign before hitting the couple. He appeared in court Tuesday on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and reckless driving causing death.
Duflo said he would want to see the couple's "contagious smiles one last time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.