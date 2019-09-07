2 pharmacists in small town get 15 months in prison
ALBION (AP) — Two men who operated a pharmacy for decades have been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filling methadone prescriptions that were written for no medical purpose.
Federal prosecutors say John Shedd and Terry Tooley "contributed to the opioid epidemic" by filling prescriptions written by an Albion doctor.
Shedd and Tooley were partners at Parks Drug Store in downtown Albion in Calhoun County. They admit they billed insurance companies for prescriptions that weren't written and also forged documents.
Tooley, 65, told a judge that he ignored his values of "honesty, integrity and commitment to family." An attorney for Shedd, 72, said the offense was related to the pair's "old school approach to not question the customer."
In a separate case, Dr. Horace Davis was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2017.
Michigan candidate shut out Down syndrome drag troupe, ACLU says
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan says a Republican candidate for Congress has discriminated against a troupe of drag performers with Down syndrome, according to a complaint filed Thursday.
The civil rights group filed a complaint with the Michigan Civil Rights Department against Peter Meijer, one of several GOP candidates running to replace the newly declared independent Rep. Justin Amash.
Meijer denied access to the U.K.-based Drag Syndrome for a performance in a Grand Rapids building he owns during a project affiliated with the international ArtPrize competition. He has provided donated space for the project.
Meijer, grandson of Meijer Inc. supermarket chain founder Frederik Meijer, said he worried about exploiting the performers after consulting with advocacy groups, and he informed organizers last month. Meijer added he was unclear whether they were acting of their own volition and believed they ought to be protected.
ACLU-Michigan's complaint says the performers "are choosing, with capacity, to perform in a touring drag troupe." DisArt, a Grand Rapids based organization that booked Drag Syndrome, provided such information about the artists who were scheduled to appear.
Michigan funeral service held for deported Iraqi national
SOUTHFIELD (AP) — A private funeral service has been held in suburban Detroit for a 41-year-old Iraqi man who died in Baghdad after being deported from the U.S. for committing crimes.
The Detroit News reported that Jimmy Aldaoud was buried Friday at the gravesite of his parents at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield.
Aldaoud came to the U.S. as an infant and lived in the Detroit area. He was deported in June. His body was returned to Michigan late last month.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, of Michigan, has said that Aldaoud had diabetes as well as schizophrenia and other mental health issues. He spoke no Arabic and had no family in Iraq when he was deported. He was among hundreds of Iraqi nationals who were arrested to enforce deportation orders.
Woman gets jail for keeping boyfriend's corpse in apartment
MONROE (AP) — A southeastern Michigan woman who authorities say kept the corpse of her 61-year-old boyfriend in their apartment and used his credit card has been sentenced to six months in jail.
Angela Shock, 50, was given her punishment Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to concealing a death and illegal use of a financial transaction device, the Monroe News reported.
Shock apologized for her actions. She has said her boyfriend was her only means of support.
Monroe police were called in April by a relative of the man who said his family hadn't heard from him in several weeks. Officers attempting to check on him found his corpse at the apartment in Monroe, located about 35 miles south of Detroit. Police said he died of medical issues a few weeks earlier.
