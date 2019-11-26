Judge won’t block Michigan’s new redistricting commission
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to block the creation of a Michigan commission to draw seats in Congress and the state Legislature after the 2020 Census.
Republicans sued, claiming illegal provisions in the 2018 amendment to the state Constitution. The 13-member commission is an extraordinary change that will take redistricting out of the hands of lawmakers in the state Capitol.
Many partisan-elected officials or candidates or their family members are barred from getting a commission seat. Grand Rapids federal Judge Janet Neff found nothing illegal about the restrictions Monday, saying, “There is no right to state office or appointment.” She rejected a request for an injunction.
The state is mailing 250,000 applications to encourage people to apply for the commission. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will randomly select four Democrats, four Republicans and five unaffiliated voters.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
GAINES TWP. (AP) — Police have identified a West Michigan man killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Grand Rapids area.
Police said 34-year-old Steven Forrest Saucier was shot at around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in Gaines Township after Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.
The Wyoming Police Department is handling the investigation. Wyoming Lt. Eric Wiler said Saucier met deputies with a gun, a brief confrontation ensued and one deputy fired on Saucier. Another deputy suffered minor injuries in the confrontation with Saucier.
The deputy who shot Saucier hasn’t been identified and has been placed on administrative leave.
Canadian Aid: Contractor struggled with snow, seeks help
MONROE (AP) — The state says a contractor hired to plow snow in a southeastern Michigan county is calling Canadians for help.
Ferrovial Services has an agreement to plow certain roads in Monroe County. The Michigan Transportation Department says it’s working with Ferrovial to improve performance after a Nov. 11 storm.
The Monroe News said local officials complained about the hazardous condition of certain roads after the early storm socked the region.
Troy Hagon of MDOT said Ferrovial “will be bringing in experienced snowplow drivers from Canada to help provide additional training.” Hagon said the Monroe County Road Commission also might pitch in.
Michigan state trooper injured during I-94 traffic stop
BRIDGMAN (AP) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was injured when a suspect’s car struck the officer as the driver sped away from a traffic stop.
Troopers had stopped a Jeep Cherokee for speeding along I-94 in Berrien County at about 3 a.m. Monday when its driver accelerated and raced away, leaving an officer with minor injuries, police said.
The suspect’s vehicle continued east on I-94 in southwestern Michigan, with police in pursuit, before exiting in Bridgman and getting onto westbound lanes of I-94. Police said the Cherokee then struck a tractor-trailer and rolled before striking a second tractor-trailer.
The Cherokee’s driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting/obstructing police.
The driver and three passengers are all from the Chicago area, police said.
Woman struck, hurt by bullet that tore through wall of home
BENTON HARBOR (AP) — A 66-year-old southwestern Michigan woman was shot Saturday night when a bullet tore into her home, police said.
Benton Harbor public safety officers said the woman was lying in bed watching when a bullet went through a wall and struck her. She was taken to a hospital, where she’s in critical condition.
Police said several people were seen running from a nearby park, where the gun likely was fired. They add she doesn’t appear to have been a target.
Investigators seek the identities of those in the area as they review footage from residential security cameras.
