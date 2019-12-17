5 pro-impeachment rallies planned for Tuesday in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM-TV) — There are hundreds of “Nobody is above the law” rallies planned across the country on Tuesday, and five of them are in West Michigan.
The rallies will support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and they are happening the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment.
Here is where and when the local rallies are taking place: Veterans Memorial Park, 101 E. Fulton St. NE, Grand Rapids, at 4 p.m.; Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St., Saugatuck, at 5:30 p.m.; Weathervane Park in Montague at 5:30 p.m; Kalamazoo Urban Nature Park, 426 E. Michigan Ave., at 5:30 p.m.; at 70 W. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, at 5:30 p.m.
There are also events planned in Lansing, Detroit, Ann Arbor and other Michigan cities.
These rallies are also occurring on the night before Trump has a rally scheduled in Battle Creek. The president is hosting a “Merry Christmas” event at the Kellogg Arena on Wednesday night.
Golf course in SW Michigan sold, could be turned into homes
NILES (AP) — A golf course in southwestern Michigan has been sold and could be turned into a residential development.
Signal Point Golf Club near Niles in Berrien County has been around since the 1960s. The South Bend Tribune reports that it was recently sold to local real estate broker Jim Ringler and partners.
Ringler said it might remain a golf club. But he noted that Signal Point’s previous owners at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend, Indiana, decided to get out.
“If the people at Blackthorn couldn’t make it work, I don’t know who can,” Ringler said.
Old Orchard Golf Course in Elkhart, Indiana, was also sold and likely will be converted to other uses, said Steve Gruza, who has worked at the course.
“Less people are playing,” he said. “Younger people are interested in other things.”
Michigan couple married 70 years dies minutes apart
JACKSON (AP) — A Jackson couple who family members say did everything together for 70 years up to their final breaths died 20 minutes apart in the same hospice care.
Les and Freda Austin, both 90, both entered hospice Dec. 6 and were in beds side by side when they died the following day, MLive.com reported.
The couple met in high school. Their first date was prom and they married in 1949.
Their funeral service will be Tuesday in Mason.
“They did everything together. They didn’t stop with death,” said their daughter, Sandy Maes. “I think they knew each other was passing and they are eternally together. And I think it was beautiful.”
The couple’s son, Michael Austin, added: “If they had to go, this way was about as romantic as you could get.”
Les and Freda celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November. He was a retired state police sergeant. She managed a dry cleaning shop in Jackson.
