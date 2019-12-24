Michigan group submits petitions to ban abortion method
LANSING (AP) — A ballot group on Monday submitted petitions to prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure in Michigan, a key step toward placing the veto-proof legislation before the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The Michigan Values Life committee said it turned in nearly 380,000 voter signatures to the state elections bureau, more than the roughly 340,000 needed. If the petitions are certified as valid, lawmakers would have a 40-day window to enact the ban against dilation and evacuation — as expected — despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's opposition to identical bills that cleared both legislative chambers in May but have not been sent to her desk.
The procedure, in which the fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument, was used in 1,908, or 7 percent, of abortions in the state last year. It accounted for more than half of all second-trimester abortions, including 80 percent performed after the 16th week of pregnancy.
Right to Life of Michigan, the main organizer of the initiative, refers to the method as "dismemberment." The group has successfully initiated anti-abortion laws four times previously since 1987.
"The 379,418 people who signed their names on this life-saving dismemberment ban should be confident that our pro-life majorities in the Michigan Legislature will pass the bill again, just like they did back in May," said RLM President Barbara Listing.
Abortion-rights advocates say the procedure is safe and physicians should not face prosecution for using it.
The proposed law has an exception to protect a pregnant woman's life but not in cases of rape, incest, a severe fetal diagnosis or when the woman faces a non-life-threatening health risk.
Body found on NW Michigan property confirmed as missing woman
HONOR (AP) — Authorities confirmed Monday that a body found near a cabin in northwestern Michigan was that of a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman who was reported missing in October.
A medical examiner didn't immediately determine a cause of death for Adrienne Quintal, but investigators don't suspect foul play, according to the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.
Relatives of Quintal called authorities Saturday afternoon to report finding the body in a flooded area on the family's property near the village of Honor, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City.
The last known communication with the Southfield woman was at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 17 when she called a friend, according to her sister, Jenny Bryson. Quintal told the friend she had been in a shootout with two men near the family's cabin.
Authorities found no signs that someone had been shot or injured, but evidence was found suggesting shots were fired out of the cabin from the inside. Quintal's 9-mm handgun also was discovered on the ground and her boots and cellphone on the roof.
The body found Saturday was in about 3 feet of water in an area where searchers had looked for Quintal. The ground around the cabin is swampy and nearly impassable in some areas, making a search very difficult, Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa said.
Northern Michigan homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding intruder
COPEMISH (AP) — A knife-wielding man who forced his way into a couple's northern Michigan home and threatened them with the weapon was fatally shot by one of the homeowners following a struggle, police said.
Michigan State Police said 29-year-old Nathan Reed of Copemish died Sunday afternoon at the scene at the shooting in a home located in the Manistee County city.
Troopers from the Cadillac post who responded to the shooting said that after Reed entered the home, a physical struggle ensued, during which one of the home's occupants retrieved a firearm and shot Reed.
The home's female resident was treated at the scene for a minor head injury, while the male resident was not injured.
Police said they don't believe that Reed and the couple who live at the home knew each other. The home invasion and fatal shooting remain under investigation.
