Whitmer OKs bills to restore vetoed spending, fund prisons
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed spending bills to restore some funding she vetoed and to fund some of her priorities that were not included in the budget she signed months ago.
The $574 million supplemental legislation is a "good deal for Michigan taxpayers that will provide essential funding for public health, public safety and public education," the Democrat said in a statement.
The laws reinstate funding for charter schools, rural K-12 districts, need-based tuition assistance at private colleges, jails, hospitals, sheriff's deputies and local governments.
Whitmer had vetoed $947 million in spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature after both sides failed to reach a budget agreement in September.
She said the new laws include $45 million for the Department of Corrections, $10.5 million for literacy coaches and nearly $20 million to help clean up drinking water.
As part of the deal, Whitmer agreed to a provision that lets lawmakers undo department fund transfers initiated by her State Administrative Board related to the supplemental spending.
Governor signs bills to legalize sports, online gambling
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Friday to legalize sports betting and internet gambling, calling it a bipartisan win for the state that will bolster funding for public schools and permanently dedicated funding to help first responders who get cancer from fighting fires.
The laws take effect immediately, but wagering will not start for a number of months because commercial and tribal casinos need to obtain state licenses. Lawmakers have said they are hopeful that sports betting and online gambling could start in time for the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March.
Whitmer said her priority in negotiations was ensuring that the new gambling does not negatively impact the $15.1 billion school aid fund, which is funded in part by the i-Lottery, and boosting the school aid fund.
All current forms of casino games will be offered online or on mobile devices once casinos are licensed. Those who are 21 or older will be able to participate.
State right to toss Inman recall petitions, appeals court says
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of a group trying to remove an indicted lawmaker from office, agreeing Friday with state election officials who disqualified recall petitions that had a missing word.
In a 2-1 order, the court said petitions must strictly comply with and not differ from the wording approved by the Board of State Canvassers.
Nearly 14,000 voter signatures were submitted to force a recall election for state Rep. Larry Inman of Williamsburg, whom a jury last week acquitted of lying to the FBI. Jurors deadlocked on attempted bribery and extortion charges stemming from an alleged scheme to trade his vote on wage legislation for campaign donations from a union, and he may be tried again in federal court.
In late November, State Elections Director Sally Williams told the Recall Inman Committee that its signatures were insufficient because the heading of every sheet, when listing the criminal charges Inman faces, said attempted extortion "under color of official" instead of "under color of official right." Rejecting petitions because of one word might seem "excessively technical and harsh," Williams said, but there is no wiggle room.
As required under state law, the recall committee — which blames the missing word and a misspelled word on printing errors — appealed directly to the appeals court.
Judges Mark Cavanagh and Thomas Cameron voted to reject the appeal. Judge Douglas Shapiro supported it.
Shapiro said the law imposes more narrow grounds for deeming a recall petition insufficient, and "typographical mistakes" do not mean that the reasons for the recall are different than what had been certified by canvassers.
US Steel to reduce operations near Detroit in 2020
ECORSE (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. said Thursday it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit.
The Pittsburgh-based company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower.
U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.
Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River in River Rouge and Ecorse.
"These decisions are never easy nor are they taken lightly," President/CEO David Burritt said in a written statement. "However, we must responsibly manage our resources while also strengthening our company's long-term future — a future many stakeholders depend on."
Burritt said some work will shift to Gary Works in Gary, Indiana.
Newcomers kill Isle Royale National Park's oldest gray wolf
HOUGHTON (AP) — The oldest gray wolf at Isle Royale National Park has been killed, apparently by newcomers to the Lake Superior island chain, officials said Friday.
The 12-year-old male was one of two survivors that remained when officials decided to relocate wolves from the U.S. and Canadian mainland to rebuild the dwindling population.
His body was found in October. A necropsy showed it had been attacked by fellow wolves, park officials said in a statement.
The fate of the other island-born wolf, a 10-year-old female, is unknown.
"She is the final native wolf, never radio-collared, and searching for her will be a priority" for biologists during their annual winter study at the park, said Rolf Peterson, a research professor at Michigan Technological University.
Another female — one of the animals taken to Isle Royale beginning in fall 2018 — also died in recent months from wounds inflicted by one or more wolves.
"These events are not uncommon as wolves defend and establish their territories and social hierarchy," the park statement said.
The current population includes eight males and seven females. Researchers monitoring the other wolves' radio collars say they are feeding, traveling and sleeping near each other in various combinations, although none of the groups yet meet the scientific definition of a pack.
