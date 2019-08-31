State Briefs

Severe storms spawn tornado in Michigan, hail, flooding
NEW LOTHROP (AP) — Authorities said severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan on Thursday night spawned at least one tornado that damaged some structures and knocked down trees.
The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down near the Shiawassee County community of New Lothrop, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit. No injuries were reported.
WEYI-TV reported two garages and two barns were damaged or destroyed. A storm survey Friday was to determine the intensity of the tornado.
The storms also hit other parts of the state. Flooding, hail and high winds were reported in parts of west and central Michigan.
Boy who died after football practice had heart condition
SARANAC (AP) — A West Michigan boy who died after collapsing during football practice had a heart condition, authorities said Friday.
Dr. David Start of the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office told WOOD-TV that Skylar Lasby suffered sudden cardiac death caused by an abnormal heartbeat. The Saranac Community Schools seventh-grader collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and died hours later at a hospital.
Start said the investigation continues, but there were no signs of trauma or infection.
An obituary posted online by Lake Funeral Homes says 12-year-old Skylar enjoyed football, fishing and camping, and was an avid fan of the University of Michigan. He is survived by his parents and several siblings.
The schools' Facebook page says a funeral is planned for Wednesday at Saranac Junior/Senior High School.
Shooting outside Michigan nightclub leaves 3 injured, police say
KALAMAZOO (AP) — Police said an early morning shooting outside a nightclub near the campus of Western Michigan University left three people injured.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded at about 1:20 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire and found a large crowd, including two people with apparent gunshot wounds. The department said another person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. All three were reported to be in stable condition.
Investigators didn't immediately say what may have led to the shooting. Police said a male suspect in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro was seen leaving the area immediately afterward, and he was being sought.
The shooting prompted Western Michigan University's Department of Public Safety to warn people to exercise caution while in the area.
Man exonerated in 1997 Detroit rape case
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man convicted of sexual assault 20 years after the crime has been exonerated.
A judge on Friday granted a new trial to James Clay, but the Wayne County prosecutor dropped the case. Clay said it's an "amazing feeling."
In 2017, CIay was convicted of raping a teenager back in 1997 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was charged after his DNA was compared to evidence that had languished in storage.
But it turns out that Clay had an intimate relationship with her when he was 16 and she was 15. It was around the same time that she said she was assaulted by a man with a gun. Now 37 years old, she said she didn't recognize Clay at trial as her old boyfriend.
Reporting by the Detroit Free Press raised doubts about the case.
Former church worker convicted in sexual assault case
PONTIAC (AP) — A former church worker has been convicted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage altar boy at a suburban Detroit church.
Oakland County Circuit Court said Hurmiz Ishak, 66, was found guilty Thursday of one count of criminal sexual conduct and acquitted of two others. Sentencing is Sept. 27.
Defense attorney Jalal Dallo argued there was a lack of evidence and said the allegations were fabricated.
Police said the boy's parents reported alleged assaults last year to a priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy.
The St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Eparchy says church officials contacted authorities as soon as they were told. The church says Ishak served as a sacristan, opening and closing the church, as well as a subdeacon, assisting at services.
