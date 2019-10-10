Fifth Indiana man dies following plane crash in Michigan
DEWITT TWP. (AP) — A fifth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a Michigan airport.
The 48-year-old pilot, Joel Beavins, died Sunday. His obituary was posted online by Swartz Family Community Mortuary in Franklin, Indiana.
Six men were aboard the single-engine plane, which crashed Oct. 3 outside Capital Region International Airport, near Lansing. The plane had departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Wednesday. It described the plane as a single-engine Socata TBM 700 aircraft.
The report didn't reach a firm conclusion about the cause of the crash, but it notes that the plane was about 126 pounds over the maximum allowable landing weight when it crashed and about 3 inches past the center-of-gravity limit.
Counselors cheer passage of bill protecting their work
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's 10,000 counselors could continue to diagnose mental disorders and practice psychotherapy under a bill they say is needed to stop regulators from destroying their profession.
The measure won unanimous House approval on Tuesday and will be considered by a Senate committee as soon as next week. The House vote came amid concerns over a state agency's proposed revision of rules governing licensed professional counselors.
"Probably a third of the mental health system would be shut down through this action," James Blundo, executive director of the Michigan Mental Health Counselors Association and a supporter of the legislation, said Wednesday. If the new regulations are adopted, he said "we wouldn't have much scope of practice left."
The bill would essentially block regulators by codifying counselors' current practices into law.
The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has been working to update what a spokesman called "very outdated" rules, primarily by moving provisions out of a section that defines what counselors do to the training and education portion of the regulations.
Former teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students
MASON (AP) — A jury has convicted a former mid-Michigan fifth-grade teacher of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against male students that he taught.
Jurors also found Patrick Daley not guilty on five counts of the same charge and could not reach a verdict on one count.
Daley taught at Washington Woods Middle School in Holt for five years.
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office started an investigation in May 2018 after four students told the principal that Daley had touched them inappropriately.
Nine students testified that Daley sexually assaulted them. Ingham County District Judge Thomas Boyd said that the abuse to the boys was routine and spanned almost two years.
Daley faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced. A sentencing date hasn't been set.
State, contractor to pay $1.25M to settle prisoner lawsuit
LANSING (AP) — A judge has approved a $1.25 million settlement in a lawsuit over the care of a mentally ill Michigan prison inmate.
Lawyers for Darlene Martin's family said she was denied food and water at times and forced to sit in her own excrement while in segregation for 10 days in 2014. Water to her cell was cut off.
Martin, 70, died in 2017, more than a year after she was released from the Huron Valley women's prison, where she served a sentence for retail fraud.
The Detroit Free Press reported that the state will pay $550,000 and Corizon Health will pay $700,000. Corizon, a private company, provides health care to prison inmates. A federal judge approved the settlement last week.
An email seeking comment was sent to Corizon, which is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. The state Corrections Department referred requests for comment to the Attorney General's Office, which represented the agency in the litigation. There were no immediate responses Wednesday.
Corizon tried to have the case dismissed, but U.S. District Judge David Lawson ruled against the company in September 2018.
The Martin family's lawyers will get $475,000 in fees and expenses from the $1.25 million.
Lawmaker failed to disclose bids to demolish house, police say
DETROIT (AP) — Police say a state legislator didn't tell investigators about bids sought to demolish a vacant Detroit house she owned before it mysteriously was razed.
Democratic Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo has said she and her nonprofit group were planning to rehab the house for a needy family before she learned Sept. 26 that it was torn down without her permission.
Police Chief James Craig said Wednesday that a prescription medicine label found at the site and area surveillance cameras led investigators to a company responsible for the demolition. The owner could face charges.
Investigators learned that Gay-Dagnogo received an estimate on Sept. 23 but never gave the go-ahead to tear down the house.
Craig said Gay-Dagnogo later told investigators she didn't feel disclosing information about the estimate "was relevant" as police tried to identify who demolished the house.
Detroit 16-year-old charged in slaying of her newborn
DETROIT (AP) — A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention center.
Prosecutors said the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city's east side.
The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet.
Police found the newborn's body the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.