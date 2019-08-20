State Briefs

Man arrested for making online threats to college, hospital
REED CITY (AP) — A 33-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he allegedly posted videos in which he expressed “potential threatening feelings” toward Ferris State University, area hospitals and others.
In a news release, the Michigan State Police announced that the Reed City man was arrested at his home Sunday night on felony counts of posting terroristic threats and other charges.
The man’s name is not being released until he’s arraigned. He is being held in the Osceola County Jail on $1 million bond.
Because of the quick response by the state police, Ferris State University’s Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department, none of the organizations and individuals allegedly threatened were ever in danger, the news release said.
Alabama man drowns in Lake Michigan
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama veterinarian is dead following an apparent drowning in Lake Michigan.
News outlets reported that 71-year-old George Seier jumped into the water to retrieve a sailboat dingy that had drifted away Saturday afternoon. He was at Harbor Springs in the northern part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
Seier swam about 75 yards and went under while treading water about 10 feet deep. A dive team found his body later.
Seier had a large veterinary practice in Prattville, near Montgomery. A Facebook message posted by Seier’s practice, Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center, calls him a gifted doctor, a caring husband and father.
Muskegon Heights house fire kills one
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WZZM-TV) — A woman is dead after a home caught fire in Muskegon Heights at around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
The fire department responded to the structure fire on Hoyt Street near Seaway Drive. When firefighters got on the scene, they found smoke coming out of the house.
Crews quickly entered the house to look for a reported victim. Firefighters found a woman just inside the house, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the fire is believed to be accidental. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal division will be assisting in the investigation.
The woman was born in the 1950s, the fire department said.
Ex-Homeland Security official named to lead immigration dept.
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a former U.S. Homeland Security official to oversee the state’s efforts related to immigration.
Fayrouz Saad worked at the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency and later served as the city of Detroit’s first immigrant affairs director.
Whitmer this past week named Saad as executive director of the Office of Global Michigan, which advises the governor on matters related to new Americans, immigration policy and immigration enforcement. Saad said she looks forward to “building a home of opportunity for everyone.”
