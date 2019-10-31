Michigan agency promises faster review of erosion control permits
LANSING (AP) — Michigan environmental regulators are promising faster reviews of applications to protect homes or structures threatened by rising Great Lakes levels.
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Wednesday it will expedite permits for actions such as placing rocks or building seawalls to prevent erosion.
Director Liesl Clark said permit consideration requires a balance between protecting property and safeguarding environmental features such as dunes, shorelines and bluffs. She said excessive or poorly designed shoreline protection structures can disrupt natural processes and damage neighboring properties.
It usually takes 60-90 days to process shoreline permits. EGLE says it will act much faster where homes or infrastructure are at risk.
The number of shoreline protection permits granted has risen sharply in recent years.
In many cases, permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also are required for placing materials along the water.
State House passes sports betting, online gambling bills
LANSING (AP) — Michigan would allow sports betting and online gambling under bills that have been approved by the state House and will move to the Senate for further consideration.
The House approved the 10-bill package Wednesday. Democrats warn that it would be vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in its current form.
Whitmer has expressed concerns that the bills could syphon revenue from Michigan’s iLottery, which helps fund schools. Proponents of the legislation say it is necessary to reflect that gamblers — as in many other forms of commerce — are shifting to wagering online.
Backers say the bills ultimately could generate $80 million to $100 million a year in additional tax revenue.
Michigan inches up in reading on nation’s report card
LANSING (AP) — Michigan students rank roughly middle of the pack in reading on the nation’s report card, inching up slightly in the latest two-year testing cycle.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress results were released Wednesday. They rank states based on a representative sample of students.
Michigan was 32nd in fourth-grade reading, up from 35th. It was 28th in eighth-grade reading, up from 30th.
Michigan was 28th in eighth-grade math, an improvement from 33rd. But it was 42nd in fourth-grade math, down from 38th.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the progress on literacy is “great news” and shows the state must continue to prioritize funding for early literacy, teacher pay and build a more equitable funding system.
Detroit ranks last nationally among major big-city districts, but its fourth-graders scored significantly higher in math.
3 children die, another critical after Lansing house fire
LANSING (AP) — An early morning fire that engulfed a home in the Michigan capital has killed three children, left a fourth in critical condition and injured three more people.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in north Lansing at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said relatives told firefighters that three children were trapped inside. First responders rescued the children — ages 8, 5 and 3 — and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead.
Authorities said a 5-year-old child is in critical condition and a 31-year-old man is being treated at the University of Michigan Burn Center. A 26-year-old woman and an 18-month-old are stable.
The names of those killed and injured have not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man gets prison for throwing rock that killed Michigan rider
FLINT (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for the death of a man whose windshield was smashed by a rock on I-75 in Michigan.
Kyle Anger was one of five males charged in the death of 32-year-old Ken White, who was killed while riding as a passenger on I-75 in Genesee County. Investigators said Anger threw the rock in 2017.
Anger apologized to White’s family on Tuesday and said he’s “deeply saddened” by their “heartache.” He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
White’s mother, Teresa Simpson, said the sentence is a “great injustice.” She wanted a longer prison term and pledged to oppose Anger’s first opportunity at parole after the minimum sentence, 39 months, is served. He’ll get credit for two years in jail.
Dog fatally mauls 4-year-old boy in Detroit area
HAZEL PARK (AP) — The family of a 4-year-old suburban Detroit boy killed by a pit bull says the dog belonged to a friend and had apparently “never shown aggressive behaviors.”
The boy’s family released a statement Wednesday identifying him as Benjamin Cobb and saying his death “has taken an unimaginable toll on our family, friends and those who knew our sweet boy.”
Police in Hazel Park said the boy was pronounced dead Tuesday night at a hospital after suffering serious neck and body wounds.
Police said his mother cut the 60-pound dog with a knife to defend her son. She was hospitalized with dog bites.
Officers used stun guns to free the boy from the dog, which was euthanized.
The family said they were fostering the dog for a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.