Muskegon police officer fired for Klan document denies bias
MUSKEGON (AP) — A white Michigan officer fired after a framed Ku Klux Klan application and Confederate flags were found in his home says in a report he collected antiques and memorabilia linked to "The Dukes of Hazzard" TV series.
A 400-page report Muskegon officials released Monday includes an interview with Charles Anderson. Anderson denies any bias or being a KKK supporter or member.
An investigation was launched after a potential homebuyer, who is black, reported seeing the KKK document at Anderson's home. Rob Mathis and his wife, Reyna Mathis, toured the home and were later interviewed.
The report details encounters between them and Anderson, including a 2008 incident in which he pulled them over for speeding. The report says they refused to comply with Anderson's commands and Reyna Mathis punched him. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assaulting an officer.
Pence takes first motorcade on Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence scored a first when he took a motorcade to a speech on Michigan's picturesque Mackinac Island, drawing some criticism on social media.
Pence took an eight-vehicle motorcade to the island's Grand Hotel for a speech to the Republican Leadership Conference on Saturday. He flew to Michigan, took a helicopter to the small island airport and transferred to vehicles brought by boat the night before.
The Detroit Free Press said it was the first-ever motorcade on the island, which has prohibited vehicles since 1898 except for snowmobiles, emergency and service vehicles.
Julia Pulver, a Democratic state Senate candidate in 2018, criticized the motorcade on Twitter, calling it a "huge transgression."
When President Gerald Ford visited the island in 1975, he traveled by horse-drawn carriage. But supporters of Pence noted security is much tighter now.
State trooper charged with misdemeanor in fatal crash
DEWITT TWP. (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with a misdemeanor in a fatal crash, north of Lansing.
Investigators said Trooper Brian Wiles crashed into a semi-truck, which then struck the rear of another vehicle, killing 26-year-old David Engel of DeWitt.
Wiles, 22, is charged with a moving violation causing death in the July 19 crash in DeWitt Township in Clinton County, the Lansing State Journal reported. Police said overhead lights and sirens were activated as he was driving to a Meijer store to investigate a theft.
There was no immediate comment from Wiles' attorney. The trooper has been suspended since the crash.
Nazi symbols found painted on synagogue in Michigan's UP
HANCOCK (AP) — Officials say graffiti that included Nazi symbols was found spray painted on a synagogue in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
David Holden, president of Temple Jacob in Hancock, said the graffiti was discovered Saturday by someone who noticed the vandalism and called police. The Daily Mining Gazette reported swastikas were spray-painted on the synagogue, as well as the symbol of the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization.
Holden said nothing was damaged inside the synagogue. Police are investigating.
The newspaper said people came by the same day the damage was reported to help clean off the graffiti. Holden said that response was "really remarkable."
The vandalism was noticed on the same day as the annual Parade of Nations, a communitywide event that includes a parade and a multicultural festival.
Detroit-area official charged with altering voter records
SOUTHFIELD (AP) — An election official in suburban Detroit has been charged with six crimes related to how she handled absentee ballot records during the 2018 election.
State police say Sherikia Hawkins, the elected clerk in Southfield, falsified and forged records after Oakland County officials raised questions about how the city accounted for absentee ballots. It's important that the number of ballots equals the number of people who participated in the election.
Hawkins is accused of switching her original reports with altered reports. Originals were found in a trash can.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said no races were won or lost based on Hawkins' alleged acts. Benson barred Hawkins from managing any local election activities while the case is pending.
Defense attorney Harold Gurewitz said Hawkins has a good record as an elections manager, and he predicts she'll be vindicated.
Lost hiker's body found at Upper Peninsula campsite
INWOOD TWP. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say they found the body of a lost hiker at a campsite in the Big Island Wilderness Area.
Department of Natural Resources officials said the body of the 29-year-old man from the Oakland County community of Clarkston was found early Monday near McInnes Lake in Schoolcraft County's Inwood Township. He was reported missing Sunday evening, which led to a nighttime search.
Officers said the man appeared to have died of an accidental injury. They said his leg was badly cut and he tried to apply a tourniquet.
His name isn't being released until a medical examiner's report is completed.
Big Island Wilderness Area encompasses roughly 6,000 acres and two dozen lakes.
