Police officers cleared in fatal Kalamazoo shooting of fugitive
KALAMAZOO (AP) — Four police officers were justified in shooting a parole absconder 13 times last year, killing him, a prosecutor said Friday.
Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting released his decision in the April 4 death of Thomas Verile Jr., saying the officers had reason to believe that Verile was a threat to their lives, WOOD-TV reported.
Verile refused to obey commands to show his hands and shouted at officers that he had a gun and would kill them, Getting said. When Verile made a sudden move forward, his hands still covered, the four officers opened fire on him at a home outside Kalamazoo. Verile was found to be unarmed.
When members of a fugitive apprehension team tried to arrest Verile two days earlier, he nearly hit officers with his car and then fled, state police have said. The officers were with the Michigan State Police, Battle Creek Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police said Verile was wanted for parole violations and also had outstanding warrants against him.
Disgraced former judge sent to jail for lying during divorce
BRIGHTON (AP) — A former judge who was removed from office for unethical conduct was sentenced to six months in jail Friday for committing perjury during her divorce case.
"I struggle to convey to you my remorse and shame that I feel because of what I've done," Theresa Brennan said. "It was ignorant, foolish and wrong. I'm devastated. I've lost my career and I am a felon."
Brennan was a judge in Livingston County for 14 years until the Michigan Supreme Court removed her last June. She was accused of many ethics violations in how she ran her office as well as for a relationship with a state police detective during a murder trial.
Separately, she pleaded guilty to perjury in December. Brennan was accused of lying during a deposition about erasing data from her iPhone shortly after her husband filed for divorce in 2016.
Defense attorney Britt Cobb asked for probation, but Judge Paul Cusick wasn't swayed.
"Even though you required others to tell the truth, you decided to lie," Cusick said Friday, a reference to Brennan's work as a judge.
Gov. Whitmer urges Facebook to curb hate speech
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should do more to curb hate speech on the platform, days after a political page was shut down amid questions over racist, misogynistic posts advocating violence against female Democrats and Muslims.
Whitmer went on social media Friday to post a letter to Zuckerberg, dated Wednesday, in which she referenced hundreds of "vitrioloc, sexist and violent" posts on Facebook. Last week, the creator of a group — People vs Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — deactivated it after the Metro Times in Detroit began asking questions.
The publication identified dozens of posts from Facebook members promoting or threatening violence against Whitmer, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Elissa Slotkin, and Muslims.
"As a lawyer who respects the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression, I realize there is only so much purview social media platforms have for the content posted by their users," Whitmer wrote. "However, better enforcement of Facebook's own community standards — where 'attacks' are defined as, 'violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation' — this election cycle is needed now more than ever."
She cited Zuckerberg's 2018 congressional testimony, when he committed to ensuring people are not using Facebook to harm others.
Flint official likens colleague to Hitler, gives Nazi salute
FLINT (AP) — A Flint city councilman gave a Nazi salute to the council's leader and compared her to Adolf Hitler during a contentious meeting this week.
Councilman Eric Mays and President Monica Galloway had been verbally clashing during Monday's meeting when Galloway sought to move on to another point on the agenda. Mays then accused Galloway of being rude to him, told her she was acting like Hitler and performed the salute, The Flint Journal and Detroit News reported.
Galloway said Wednesday that she was "sorry to the community" for what transpired, calling Mays' gesture "inappropriate and insensitive."
Mays said he was using Hitler as "an analogy for dictatorship" and that he feels targeted by Galloway.
There were several failed attempts to have Mays removed from the meeting. Mays has a history of outbursts at meetings. He had been escorted by police from a meeting last January after earlier being removed from his position as finance chairman. He clashed at that 2019 meeting with Galloway, who had assumed the duties of the chair.
Mays was ordered to pay $300 and put in a week's worth of service on a sheriff's work detail in 2017 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. He had been accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop nine times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.