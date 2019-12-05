Legislature OKs undoing budget vetoes; both sides optimistic
LANSING (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature passed bills Wednesday that would restore more than half of the proposed spending that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer two months ago, a sign that the state's budget impasse may soon end.
Legislation that would undo 27 of the 147 line-item vetoes, or roughly $574 million of $947 million that was nixed, unanimously cleared the Senate. The House passed similar bills 104-1 and 103-2, setting the stage for final votes at a later date if an agreement is struck related to the powers of the State Administrative Board.
A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the votes were the "most optimistic sign" since October of progress among Shirkey, House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Whitmer, "but there's still work to be done." The trio had not resolved Republicans' push to limit a governor's ability to unilaterally transfers funds within a department through the board, which Whitmer did on Oct. 1.
Whitmer vetoed an unprecedented amount of funding on Sept. 30 after being sent a budget without her input following a breakdown over road funding.
The bills approved Wednesday would restore funds for charter schools, rural K-12 districts, hospitals, jails, sheriff's offices, local governments, various nonprofits and other programs.
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty in prison drug program scam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A consultant to federal prison inmates has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in connection with a scheme to coach prisoners how to lie their way into a drug and alcohol treatment program that results in sentence reductions.
Tony Pham, 50, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy and wire fraud crimes in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.
Authorities say Pham and two other Michigan residents, Samuel Copenhaver and Constance Moerland, ran Michigan-based RDAP Law Consultants. Prosecutors say the firm had clients fake or exaggerate drug or alcohol problems, including showing up drunk while reporting to prison, to get into the federal prison Residential Drug Abuse Program, which can cut up to a year off prison sentences.
Prosecutors say the firm took in at least $2.6 million from clients during the scheme from September 2012 to January of this year.
Moerland pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation in August. Copenhaver also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 16.
19 people rescued from snowed-in home in Michigan's UP
SPALDING TWP. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula have rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin after a weekend blizzard swept the area.
The Menominee County Road Commission said a joint rescue team rescued 10 children and nine adults Monday from the cabin in Menominee County's Spalding Township using an all-terrain vehicle. The rescued relatives ranged in age from 1 to 64.
They had been there since Saturday. The cabin is located about 6 miles off the main road along an unplowed road that was buried under a 2-foot snowfall, WLUC-TV reported.
Road Commission Assistant Engineer Darrell Cass said a plow truck sent to the site got stuck before a grader freed it. That vehicle then got within a quarter-mile of the cabin and emergency crews took over and got the family out safely.
The owner of LaBranche Tavern housed the family for about five hours, giving them coffee and hot cocoa, before they left for home hours later.
Communities can't raise tobacco sales age to 21, appeals court says
FLINT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has struck down a Genesee County ban on tobacco sales and related products to people under 21.
The county can't adopt a regulation that is stricter than state law, which allows tobacco sales to anyone who is at least 18, the appeals court said Tuesday. In a 3-0 opinion, the court affirmed a decision by a Flint-area judge.
The ordinance was approved by county commissioners in 2017 but hasn't been enforced because of a lawsuit.
Supporters of the ordinance said it was intended to discourage young people from smoking. The ordinance didn't ban young adults from using tobacco products in Genesee County.
University of Michigan researchers say raising the age to buy tobacco could save thousands of lives.
