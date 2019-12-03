3 officers wounded, homeowner dead after shooting
COMSTOCK TWP. (AP) — Murder and other charges are being sought against a man who allegedly shot three police officers and killed a 22-year-old father after taking him hostage inside his southwestern Michigan home, authorities said Monday.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said there was no apparent connection between the jailed suspect and Christopher Neal, who was killed. Neal was at his Comstock Township home Sunday night watching television with his wife and daughter when the suspect broke in.
The law enforcement officers were injured but none critically during the 40-minute ordeal. Kalamazoo public safety officer Caleb Jones remains in the hospital but in good condition, Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Fletcher was treated for a leg wound and released from the hospital, and a sheriff's deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet but also has been released from the hospital. His name hasn't been released.
Despite many rounds fired by the suspect, Fuller said officers didn't return fire "because they were worried about other victims."
Police said they heard gunfire inside the home before they went in and were shot. The suspect was captured as he tried to flee.
Fuller said Neal was new to the area and called his death a "tragic loss," but his wife and child are OK.
Detroit suburb: No guns can be left in unlocked cars
EASTPOINTE (AP) — It's illegal in a Detroit suburb to leave a gun in an unlocked vehicle.
The ordinance in Eastpointe took effect in October after police noticed more people were reporting gun thefts from their cars. Public Safety Director George Rouhib told The Detroit News that 60 guns have been stolen in the past three years.
Rouhib said storing a gun in a car isn't a good idea. But if people are going to do it, he wants the vehicle locked. Violators can be fined up to $350.
The Michigan Municipal League says Eastpointe's ordinance is unique in the state.
A Michigan gun rights organization and an Eastpointe resident filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the city's ordinance.
Suspect shot by police after wounding 2 officers dies
MONROE (AP) — A 40-year-old suspect in the shooting of two police officers at a southeastern Michigan apartment complex has died.
Michigan State Police said Monday that Simba Lion died over the weekend after he was wounded nearly two weeks ago by other Monroe officers who returned fire. Police said the cause of Lion's death is "unknown at this time."
Last month's shooting remains under investigation.
The officers were shot in the legs Nov. 19 as they responded to a call about a physical confrontation between a maintenance employee and a resident. Police have said the suspect fired the first shots at the two officers.
Logging company buys 550K acres of UP timberland for $300M
MARQUETTE (AP) — A New Hampshire-based logging company has purchased more than a half-million acres of timberland in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser Company says it recently sold 555,000 acres of UP timberland to an affiliate of The Lyme Timber Co. for $300 million in cash.
Company officials said in a news release that those woodlands will be managed for "sustainable timber production" by Lyme Great Lakes Forest Co. Lyme is expected to keep the former Weyerhaeuser employees who have managed the land, which sustains a mix of hardwood and softwood acres.
Lyme Timber CEO Jim Hourdequin said the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company is "excited to be investing in a region known for the quality of its hardwood timberland, mill capacity, and logging and trucking infrastructure."
