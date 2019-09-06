Consumers Energy reaches solar power purchasing deal
ALBION (AP) — Consumers Energy has agreed to buy 100 megawatts of solar power from River Fork Solar, a generating facility in Michigan’s Calhoun County.
River Fork Solar is owned by Ranger Power, a utility-scale solar development company.
The 1,800-acre facility in Sheridan Township includes more than a half-million solar modules. Consumers Energy plans to buy about two-thirds of the site’s power output for 25 years.
Company officials say the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 244,000 tons each year, which is equivalent to the yearly emissions of 77,702 cars.
The agreement needs approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission. Consumers filed a plan with the commission in June that calls for phasing out coal and meeting 90 percent of customer needs with renewable energy, waste reduction and storage.
Police arrest 2 after drone flown over Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Two people have been arrested for flying a drone over Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor during the Wolverines’ football season opener against Middle Tennessee State.
The drone was reported at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday. University Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said Thursday that the individuals arrested are not students at the school.
The arrests were made after the report. The suspects face misdemeanor university ordinance and Federal Aviation Administration violations.
Overton did not release their names and said in an email that both were released pending the authorization of warrants. The case remains under investigation.
Overton said there was no threat to the community.
Game spectator Richard Sheridan told The Detroit News that he saw the drone hover over the stadium’s south end before flying away.
Legislation going to Whitmer targets ‘porch pirates’
LANSING (AP) — Bills going to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would make it a state-level crime to steal mail, including packages left on doorsteps.
The Legislature gave final approval to the legislation Thursday. It is a bid to combat rising reports of thefts as people who increasingly shop online are targeted by “porch pirates.”
Supporters say the measures are needed because ID thieves and package stealers are not being punished under federal laws, and there are gaps in existing state laws related to the theft of checks.
Whitmer is expected to sign the bills.
A first offense for mail theft would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. A repeat offense would be a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Member of public credited with thwarting prisoner escape
LAPEER (AP) — Prison officials are crediting a member of the public for helping prevent the escape of a prisoner who tried to grab an officer’s gun at a Michigan rest stop.
The Detroit Free Press reported two officers were transporting a 28-year-old prisoner Wednesday from Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility at Ionia to Macomb County in suburban Detroit for a court appearance. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said the officers stopped near Lapeer so one of them could use the bathroom and the prisoner, who is serving time for armed robbery, tried to overpower one of the officers.
The newspaper said a citizen helped the officer restrain the prisoner until the other officer returned from the restroom.
The prisoner could face new charges.
