History buff finds 2 ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan
BEAVER ISLAND (AP) — A diver and maritime history buff has found two schooners that collided and sank into the cold depths of northern Lake Michigan more than 140 years ago.
Bernie Hellstrom, of Boyne City, said he was looking for shipwrecks about 10 years ago when a depth sounder on his boat noted a large obstruction about 200 feet down on the lake bottom near Beaver Island.
Hellstrom said he returned to the area in June with a custom-made camera system and discovered the Peshtigo and St. Andrews about 10 feet apart. The ships collided in 1878, but it initially was believed they sank in the Straits of Mackinac in Lake Huron.
Madison, Wisconsin-based marine historian Brendon Baillod said he examined old news accounts and other records that placed the wreck near Beaver Island.
Officials remove nearly 80 animals from filthy Berrien County home
HAGAR TWP. (AP) — Officials say they've reopened old animal control facilities in southwestern Michigan as they care for nearly 80 dogs and cats that were removed from a filthy home.
Berrien County Animal Control Director Tiffany Peterson said floors at the home in Hagar Township were "mushy" due to urine and feces when authorities went there this week, and in all they found 66 dogs and 11 cats.
Radio station WSJM reported a woman was living at the home. She could face charges.
The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reported the county's old animal control buildings in Berrien Center were vacated in 2016 when new $4 million facilities in Benton Township were opened, but the county held on to the property.
Peterson said many of the animals likely will be put up for adoption.
Manistee funeral home manager faces fraud-related charges
MANISTEE (AP) — A man who formerly managed a funeral home in Manistee is facing charges after authorities say he didn't properly handle prepaid funeral contracts.
Denis Johnson, 69, was arrested this week and is facing fraud-related charges, WPBN-TV reported. He managed Johnson Funeral Home, which the state had ordered shut down in 2016.
A telephone number related to the funeral home rang busy Friday morning.
Johnson is scheduled to return to court Oct. 2.
Following the shutdown order, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says funeral services continued at the funeral home without mortuary science licenses.
Feds charge 11th person in ongoing UAW corruption probe
DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit have filed charges against an 11th person in an investigation of corruption in the United Auto Workers.
Jeff Pietrzyk is charged with conspiracy. He's accused of accepting at least $70,000 in 2013-14 from a chiropractor who was paid millions of dollars to make watches for General Motors workers. Investigators also say Pietrzyk was a middleman who passed cash to someone identified as Union Official 1.
The charges were filed in a document titled criminal "information," which means a guilty plea is likely. The new case was filed Friday on the fifth day of the UAW's strike against GM. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer, Robert Singer.
Pietrzyk of Grand Island, New York, was a senior union official who worked closely with Joe Ashton, now retired as a UAW vice president.
40-year prison term affirmed for man who killed bicyclists
KALAMAZOO (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed a 40-year prison sentence for a man who killed five bicyclists near Kalamazoo while driving a pickup truck under the influence of drugs.
Lawyers for Charles Pickett Jr. argued that the sentence was disproportionate and exceeded the advisory guidelines. But the appeals court on Thursday said the judge gave "principled reasons" to justify a higher minimum term.
Pickett was convicted of second-degree murder. He had taken drugs on the day of a cousin's funeral in 2016 and was driving erratically through Kalamazoo County before striking a pack of bicyclists known as the "chain gang."
Pickett apologized in court, but Judge Paul Bridenstine said it was inadequate. The 53-year-old Battle Creek man will be eligible for parole in 2056 if he lives that long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.