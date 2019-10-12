State to proceed with rules limiting chemicals in water
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is proceeding with plans to set what may be some of the country’s strictest and most far-reaching limits on “forever chemicals” in drinking water.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Friday that it is moving forward with formal rule-making for certain PFAS compounds. Whitmer had directed the development of PFAS standards earlier this year.
The draft regulations, including maximum contaminant levels for seven types of PFAS, are based on recommendations made by a science advisory workgroup in June. A public comment period is expected to start late this year. The final rules could be adopted by April.
PFAS increasingly have turned up in public water supplies and private wells around the country. They are used in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing, and many other household and personal items.
U-M named one of 3 sites for 2020 presidential debates
ANN ARBOR (AP) — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, to be held just weeks before Election Day in 2020.
The presidential debates are set for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana; Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor; and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
One vice presidential debate has been scheduled, for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
The commission says to qualify for the debates, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority in the Electoral College, and have at least 15 percent support nationally in five national polls chosen in advance by the commission.
AG seeks to halt adoption ruling, denies anti-Catholic bias
LANSING (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking a federal judge to halt an injunction that lets religious-based adoption and foster care agencies refuse to serve LGBT couples.
The Democrat announced Friday that she filed an emergency motion for a stay Thursday.
She contends U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, who ruled last month, misinterpreted a 2015 law. She says state law allows child-placing agencies to turn away families in private cases based on their sincerely held religious beliefs, but not when they place state-supervised children.
Nessel says the injunction upended a non-discrimination policy that's been in place several years.
She also says the judge misconstrued and took out of context her past criticism of the Republican-enacted law. Her office says Jonker wrongly accused Nessel of being anti-Catholic.
State police trooper convicted of assaulting female partner
CARO (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper has been found guilty of assaulting his female partner while on duty.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said a jury convicted Adam Mullin on Thursday of obstruction of justice, obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence, and assault and battery.
Mullin, 25, who was assigned to the state police Caro post, was charged in February.
State police director Col. Joseph Gasper said Mullin has been on unpaid suspension since his arrest. The department has moved to permanently revoke his law enforcement certification and terminate his employment.
Mullin is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2.
Judge pulls bond option for longtime 'most wanted' fugitive
DETROIT (AP) — A Wayne County judge has reversed his decision to set bond for a man who spent nearly a decade on a federal "most wanted" list on charges alleging he kidnapped and raped a 10-year-old Detroit girl in 2007.
Judge Prentis Edwards set a $250,000 cash bond Thursday for Corey Gaston, which would have allowed the 41-year-old man to be released from jail if he could come up with the money.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office asked Edwards to reconsider, and on Friday, Edwards rescinded the bond option.
Gaston was arrested last week near Guadalajara, Mexico. Authorities say Gaston was free on bond when he failed to show up for his 2008 trial. He was placed on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list in 2011.
