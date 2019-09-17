Sheriff: No charges against deputy in crash that killed boy
BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A southern Michigan sheriff's deputy who fatally struck an 11-year-old boy with his patrol vehicle will not be criminally charged.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton told the Battle Creek Enquirer on Monday that a prosecutor reviewed an investigation report and declined to seek charges in the May 28 crash in Battle Creek. Saxton said the deputy may still face internal sanctions.
The deputy was responding to a burglary call when he struck and killed Norman Hood Jr. He hadn't activated his vehicle's overhead lights and siren.
The Sheriff's Office believes the boy turned his minibike into the path of the patrol car.
Hood's family has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million. It lists the county and unnamed deputy as defendants.
48,000 state workers notified of potential layoffs
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's 48,000 state government workers were notified Monday of potential temporary layoffs in case the next budget is not enacted before Oct. 1.
Budget director Chris Kolb and other members of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Cabinet emailed the employees.
"With just two weeks remaining to get a budget completed, time is growing short, and we have a responsibility to be prepared for every possible scenario, including a state government shutdown," Kolb wrote. "It would be irresponsible to both you and to taxpayers if we don't continue to prepare for the possibility of a shutdown."
The Republican-led Legislature has started approving spending bills, though there is no deal with the Democratic governor.
About 30,000, or 62 percent, of state workers would be temporarily laid off. The rest would be deemed as essential to protecting the health and safety of residents and continue working. They include prison guards, state troopers, child protective services caseworkers and others.
Functions that would cease in the event of a partial shutdown include all state road construction projects; welcome centers and rest areas; state parks; Secretary of State branches; most licensing, inspection and permitting programs; and lottery games. The state would also halt funding for K-12 school districts and local governments.
Courser sentenced to 12 months of probation, can avoid jail
LAPEER (AP) — A former Michigan lawmaker has been sentenced to 12 months of probation stemming from charges that were filed over a plot to hide his extramarital affair with another legislator.
Todd Courser, 47, was sentenced Monday in Lapeer. He must pay $1,125 in fines, court costs and fees. Courser can avoid spending 45 days in jail by doing 90 hours of community service and successfully completing probation.
He pleaded no contest last month to a misdemeanor.
An aide for Courser and former state Rep. Cindy Gamrat testified during a probable-cause hearing that Courser asked him to send a bogus, sexually explicit email to thousands of their fellow Republicans as a trick so his affair with Gamrat wouldn't be believed.
Courser resigned from the state House in 2015 rather than be expelled.
Cause sought after 1 dead in Thumb-area home explosion
SAND BEACH TWP. (AP) — Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into a weekend Michigan home explosion and fire that killed a woman and injured her adult daughter.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office said the explosion happened Saturday night in Sand Beach Township, about 105 miles north of Detroit.
The Sheriff's Office said 69-year-old Sally E. Pullen was trapped inside and died, and her 50-year-old daughter Elizabeth A. Sarnowski was ejected from the house by the explosion. Sarnowski was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Firefighters were unable to reach the trapped woman for nearly two hours.
Detroit seeks $250M bond sale to wipe out residential blight
DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan wants Detroit voters to approve the sale of up to $250 million in bonds to eradicate residential blight across the city.
Duggan's office says a proposed resolution seeking to put the initiative on the March 2020 ballot has been submitted to the City Council.
Duggan said he expects the bond funding to be available next year. It then would take five years to remove residential blight from Detroit neighborhoods. The bonds would be repaid over the next 30 years using existing tax revenue.
Detroit's blight removal efforts have been funded primarily by $265 million in federal funding.
About 19,000 vacant houses have been demolished since 2014. Another 9,000 have or are being rehabilitated. Bonds and city budget allocations are expected to pay for another 19,000 demolitions.
