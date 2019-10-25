Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball
LANSING (AP) — A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.
Phillip Chippewa, 54, of Suttons Bay traveled to Lansing on Wednesday with his wife, Dawn, and their family to claim their prize.
Their Powerball ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump sum, which came to $42 million after taxes.
Chippewa said he now has all the money he'll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple's plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.
They're both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. They plan to keep working for now.
Applications for Michigan redistricting panel now available
LANSING (AP) — Michigan residents can start applying to serve on a new commission that will draw congressional and legislative districts.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday that applications are available at www.RedistrictingMichigan.org. They take about 15 minutes to complete.
The applications must be notarized and are due by June 1. Secretary of State branches and local clerk offices will provide notary services for free. A list of free notaries can be found at www.Michigan.gov/FreeNotary.
Applications will be mailed to more than 10,000 randomly selected households. Benson's office also will hold application workshops and coordinate a public-awareness campaign that includes TV ads.
The 13 randomly chosen commissioners will be paid about $40,000 each. They will start meeting in the fall of 2020 and will adopt congressional and legislative maps in 2021.
100-year-old veteran honored for guarding national monument
DETROIT (AP) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran from Michigan has finally been honored for guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Jack Eaton is the oldest living sentinel of the monument, which he protected from January 1938 to December 1939.
Eaton viewed his plaque for the first time at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Eaton says he's wanted the plaque for a while.
His stepdaughter, Brenda Warburton, said Eaton got a little choked up on seeing the plaque, noting that's unusual for him.
The Burton man realized he didn't have a plaque after touring the guard barracks of the tomb in 2017, where plaques of every living guard are displayed. A plaque was erected after he inquired about it.
Man sentenced to at least 31 years in Flint teen's killing
FLINT (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to at least 31 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Flint boy.
Emilio Cortes-Lloyd, 24, was convicted last month by a Genesee County jury of second-degree murder in Shaun William LaBelle's December 2018 killing.
A judge sentenced Cortes-Lloyd on Tuesday to serve 31-62 years in prison in LaBelle's slaying, MLive.com reported.
LaBelle was fatally shot in the back outside his home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LaBelle's mother, Teresa Hiller, told Cortes-Lloyd during Wednesday's sentencing hearing that he shot her son "in cold blood" and that his 11-year-old sister witnessed the killing.
Cortes-Lloyd offered his apologies to LaBelle's family during the hearing, but added, "I maintain my innocence."
