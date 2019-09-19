Mich. unemployment rate drops in August
LANSING (AP) — Michigan’s unemployment rate slipped a bit in August to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent in July.
Figures released Wednesday by the state show total employment rose by 4,000 while the number of jobless workers dipped slightly by 1,000 month to month.
The national unemployment rate in August was 3.7 percent for the third consecutive month, near the lowest level in five decades.
Nazi flag found raised on pole at school
BATTLE CREEK (AP) — Police in southern Michigan are on the lookout for suspicious activity after a Nazi flag was raised on an elementary school flag pole.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reported construction crews at Riverside Elementary School in Battle Creek discovered the flag Saturday. They alerted Lakeview School District employees, who called police.
Superintendent Blake Prewitt said in a statement the flag “represents beliefs that in no way reflect our values as a district” and it’s “disturbing that an individual would use school grounds as a platform to promote such ideals.”
A lock on the flagpole was apparently damaged.
Police said that the flag doesn’t appear to have been targeting any specific group or individual, so it wouldn’t be considered a hate crime. Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said: “It’s distasteful to say the least.”
Person in custody; threats close school district for 3 days
MELVINDALE (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made after threats of possible violence forced a Detroit-area school district to cancel classes for three days.
Melvindale police announced the arrest on social media Wednesday. No other details were released.
A threat involving Melvindale-Northern Allen Park schools was first reported Sunday night, prompting school closures Monday in the district. Buildings remained closed through Wednesday.
Melvindale police posted a screenshot Tuesday of an online conversation that indicated “there’s going to be two shooters one in the high school and one in the middle school.” The FBI is involved in the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information on the alleged threats to share it with authorities.
3 dead, 1 hurt in buggy-motor vehicle crash in Michigan
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police say three people have died in a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a motor vehicle in Michigan.
Dispatchers for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office told WOOD-TV the people in the buggy were heading home from an Amish school when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles southwest of Lansing. A fourth person also injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Further details about the collision were not immediately available.
Gov. Whitmer cuts off legal aid in Flint water probe
FLINT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is cutting off legal help for state employees who are interviewed by investigators in the Flint water scandal.
The Flint Journal reported that current and former employees won’t get their bills paid unless they’re charged with a crime for state-related work.
Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said the change is based on guidance from Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Prosecutors in June dropped all pending charges against eight people in an investigation of how Flint’s water became contaminated with lead and subsequently contributed to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who took over in January, said the previous team had mishandled or ignored evidence.
The investigation still is alive, although no new cases have been filed.
Seven people pleaded no contest to misdemeanors when the investigation was led by special prosecutor Todd Flood.
Survey finds 633K Michigan residents hard of hearing
LANSING (AP) — An assessment has found that an estimated 7.4 percent of Michigan residents identify as deaf, blind, deafblind and/or hard of hearing.
Results of the Not Without Us telephone survey of 3,600 Michigan residents were released Wednesday by the state Civil Rights department. They show about 633,000 people identify as hard of hearing. Nearly 46,000 identify as deaf, while just over 10,000 say they’re deafblind.
State Civil Rights officials wanted to learn about the numbers of deaf, blind, deafblind and hard of hearing residents and how to improve access to government, health care and other parts of civic life.
Annie Urasky, director of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing division in the Civil Rights department, said underestimating the population can “lead to under-resourcing and under-representation throughout Michigan’s public and cultural life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.